Agriculture

Ireland Funds Pilot to Employ Outdoor Recreation Officers in Six Counties

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
In a progressive move towards encouraging outdoor activities, the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland has initiated a 3-year pilot program to hire Outdoor Recreation Officers across six Local Sports Partnerships, one of which includes Longford. These officers, funded by the department, are entrusted with the responsibility to collaborate with local authorities, development companies, state agencies, and stakeholders. Their primary objective is to formulate and execute County Outdoor Recreation Strategies, aiming to uplift outdoor recreation at the county level, ensure its sustainable development, and promote best practices in the field.

Boosting Outdoor Activity Participation

Alongside Longford, Clare, Mayo, Meath, Sligo, and Waterford have been picked for the pilot. With a clear intention to increase outdoor activity participation rates, this program is a significant step towards promoting a healthier lifestyle among the residents. The Longford Sports Partnership Annual Report for 2022 revealed an encouraging response towards sporting initiatives, with participation surpassing half of the county’s population, indicating a promising prospect for the pilot program.

Financial Backing and Future Implications

Minister Heather Humphreys announced a generous funding of €780,000 for the creation of ‘County Outdoor Recreation Plans’ and a substantial €1.28 million for the pilot to introduce the officers. This financial support facilitates the objectives of the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy 2023-2027. Each participating county is set to receive up to €30,000 to devise a focused plan for outdoor recreation infrastructure and services. These strategies will serve as a blueprint for future investment decisions and funding under schemes like the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

Role of Outdoor Recreation Officers

The newly introduced roles, executed in partnership with Sport Ireland, will provide the necessary expertise and coordinate the County Outdoor Recreation Plans. This initiative is a part of a larger vision to motivate more people to engage in outdoor activities and enhance the quality of outdoor amenities, thereby creating a healthier and more active community.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

