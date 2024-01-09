en English
Ireland

Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
In a bid to boost local economies and reignite the passion for motorsport, Motorsport Ireland has submitted a proposal to host the World Rally Championship (WRC) from 2025 to 2027. The governing body aims to bring back the high-octane event to Ireland, which last welcomed the WRC between 2007 and 2009. After extensive deliberations and a rigorous selection process involving 32 affiliated clubs, three venues – Kerry, Limerick, and the south-east region – have been shortlisted for the prestigious event.

A Strategic Rotation Policy

In a unique approach, the proposal suggests a rotation policy, allowing each of the shortlisted venues to host the event over the three-year period. This carefully crafted strategy not only ensures diversified representation but also enhances the opportunity for local communities to benefit from the massive influx of spectators and participants. An estimated 200,000 fans are expected to throng these venues, thereby significantly boosting the local economies.

Investment and Returns

The success of the bid largely depends on securing government funding. Motorsport Ireland is seeking an investment of €15 million. In return, they project a staggering €300 million return to local economies, emphasizing the substantial economic benefits of hosting the WRC events. The proposal has sparked excitement and anticipation among motorsport enthusiasts and local businesses alike.

Under Review and Looking Ahead

The Irish bid is currently under evaluation by the Major Sports Events Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media. The decision will be crucial in determining the fate of this highly anticipated event. Aiden Harper, President of Motorsport Ireland, expressed his pride in the commitment shown by the clubs and volunteers in preparing the bids. He also reiterated the potential economic windfall that could be unlocked if their bid is successful. As Ireland waits with bated breath, the prospect of the roaring engines and cheering crowds of the WRC returning to its shores has ignited a palpable excitement in the air.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

