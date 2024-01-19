Iraqi Prime Minister Rewards National Team for Victory in Asian Nations Cup Finals

On the heels of a historic triumph in the Asian Nations Cup finals, the national football team of Iraq is set to receive a financial reward from their Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani. The victory over Japan, Iraq's first in 42 years, has sparked a wave of celebration across the nation, from north to south. The Prime Minister's Media Office disclosed this news, emphasizing the joy the win has brought to the Iraqi populace and the government's unwavering support for the team.

Advertisment

Victory Celebrated Nationwide

The victorious feat achieved by Iraq in the Asian Nations Cup finals against Japan has been lauded nationwide. The victory, sealed by a first-half brace from Aymen Hussein, lifted Iraq to the top of Group D with a perfect six points from two games. This assures them a spot in the round of 16, marking a significant achievement in Iraq's football history.

Historic Win After 42 Years

Advertisment

The win over Japan breaks a 42-year long drought in direct encounters between the two nations in the Asian Cup. The hero of the day, Aymen Hussein, scored a double in the first half, thereby ensuring Iraq's ascent to the top of their group. This victory is not only a triumphant sporting event but also a symbol of national pride and unity for Iraq.

Government's Support and Future Aspirations

Prime Minister Al-Sudani's gesture of rewarding the players and coaching staff underlines the government's commitment to fostering sports in Iraq. In his congratulatory phone call to the President of the Iraqi Football Federation, Captain Adnan Darjal, Al-Sudani expressed hope that this victory would serve as a catalyst for the team to perform well in future matches. The ultimate aim is for Iraq to reach the final and secure another milestone in their football legacy.