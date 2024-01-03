en English
Football

Iran’s Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Iran’s Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert

The Iranian national football team, known as Team Melli, is facing concerns over its relatively high average age ahead of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup. With an average player age of 28.6 years, Team Melli is one of the oldest squads in the tournament. The starting line-up averages over 30 years, a fact that has raised concerns amongst football experts, including Asghar Maziar. In an interview with Tehran Times, Maziar pointed out that younger players in the 26-man roster are not often utilized in the starting eleven, leading to the elevated average age.

Group C Challenges

Iran is placed in Group C in the tournament, contending with the UAE, Palestine, and Hong Kong. However, the concern isn’t merely about the group stage. Maziar suggests that the focus should be on preserving key players for the knockout stages. This preservation could be achieved by implementing a rotation system during the group games, a move that would also provide valuable experience for younger players.

Aging Squad: A Liability?

While acknowledging that experienced players were selected based on merit, the high average age could prove a liability in intense competitions. Compared to other teams, Iran’s average age stands out. For instance, Japan’s average player age is 25.1, Uzbekistan’s 25.68, Saudi Arabia’s 26, Australia’s 26.15, South Korea’s 27.8, and Qatar’s 27.9. This reliance on older players could potentially impact the team’s performance, especially as the tournament progresses and the games become more demanding.

The Need for Youth Integration

According to Maziar, the national team’s focus on immediate tournament success has led to a reluctance in integrating younger talent, a process he believes should have started after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This stance, while it may yield short-term success, could undermine the team’s future prospects. The integration of younger players into the starting line-up not only reduces the average age but also ensures a continuous supply of seasoned players for future tournaments.

Football Iran Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

