en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Greece

Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament

At the Karate 1-Series A 2024 tournament in Athens, Iranian athletes demonstrated their karate mastery, winning multiple medals and putting Iran firmly on the global karate map. The tournament, which took place at the Ano Liosia Olympic Hall from January 12 to 15, saw a large turnout with 1090 athletes from 81 countries vying for titles in various categories.

Mohsenian Triumphs in Female Kumite -50 Kg Category

In a nail-biting final, Iranian competitor Masoumeh Mohsenian triumphed over Chloe Breuzard of France to clinch the gold medal in the Female Kumite -50 Kg category. Mohsenian’s victory was a testament to her skill, determination, and the rigorous training regime that Iranian athletes undergo.

Abazari Takes Gold in Male Kumite 84+ Kg Division

Meanwhile, in the Male Kumite 84+ Kg division, Saleh Abazari of Iran secured a gold medal, defeating Turkey’s Umut Eren Gündoğ with a decisive score of 6-2. Abazari’s victory was a significant win, demonstrating the strength and technical prowess of Iranian males in the sport.

Ashouri Adds to Iran’s Medal Tally with Bronze

Not to be overlooked, Mahdi Ashouri added to Iran’s medal tally by securing a bronze medal in the same Male Kumite 84+ Kg category. Ashouri’s achievement further underscored the depth of talent and skill within Iran’s karate contingent.

The success of Iranian athletes at the Karate 1-Series A 2024 tournament is a testament to the country’s dedication to the sport. It also serves as a beacon of inspiration for upcoming athletes, underlining the fact that with hard work, discipline, and dedication, one can achieve global recognition in their chosen field.

0
Greece Iran Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Greece

See more
4 hours ago
Decoding the Mafia-Style Murder of Vangelis Zampounis in Neos Kosmos
The streets of Neos Kosmos, known for their vibrant nightlife, bore witness to a chilling mafia-style execution. The victim was none other than 44-year-old Vangelis Zampounis, a prominent figure in the scene, who met a sudden end in a hail of bullets. This brutal incident, which took place at a local gas station, has intensified
Decoding the Mafia-Style Murder of Vangelis Zampounis in Neos Kosmos
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Immortaliting: Transforming Lives of the Homeless in Athens with Showers on Wheels
19 hours ago
Immortaliting: Transforming Lives of the Homeless in Athens with Showers on Wheels
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Ties the Knot as LGBTQ+ Rights Face Legislative Challenges
1 day ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Ties the Knot as LGBTQ+ Rights Face Legislative Challenges
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
18 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
20 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
1 min
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
4 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
4 mins
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
5 mins
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
5 mins
Echoes of the Past: Trump's Political Resurgence Amid Rising Fascism Concerns
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
5 mins
Lance Leipold to Remain at Kansas Amid Rumors: Braiden Turner Discusses KU Sports
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app