Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

A wave of devastation has swept over Iran as two bomb explosions near the tomb of late General Qassem Soleimani in the southern city of Kerman claimed at least 100 lives on the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States. Iranian state media reported the tragic incident, adding that a further 171 individuals were injured in the blasts, which occurred during a memorial procession. Images of scattered bodies lining the road surfaced online, magnifying the extent of the calamity.

The Unfolding of a Tragedy

On the day dedicated to commemorating the life and death of Soleimani, Iran was plunged into mourning and uncertainty as the twin explosions rocked the Kerman Martyrs Cemetery. The blasts reportedly occurred 2,300 and 2,000 feet from Soleimani’s grave, causing widespread carnage. Some Iranian officials have been quick to label the incident as a terrorist attack; however, the source remains unidentified. The blasts were allegedly caused by two suitcases laden with explosives.

Shadow War and Escalating Tensions

The horrific incident comes amidst escalating tensions across the Middle East, following the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in a suspected drone strike in Beirut. The finger of blame for this act of aggression is pointed at Israel, which is known for its pursuit of perceived enemies and is allegedly involved in a ‘shadow war’ with Tehran. The nature of this incident is a stark departure from Israel’s usual non-disclosure regarding international operations.

Devastating Impact and Rising Death Toll

As the death toll rises, hospitals in Kerman and surrounding areas have been put on high alert to accommodate the injured. The first explosion occurred approximately 700 meters from a shrine dedicated to Soleimani, followed by a second blast 1 kilometer away. The majority of the fatalities resulted from the second explosion, according to Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi. As the world watches, Iran grapples with the aftermath of one of its deadliest attacks in recent history.