Ipswich Town Women Triumph with 6-1 Win Over London Bees

In a display of sheer dominance, Ipswich Town Women outclassed London Bees in a 6-1 thrashing in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division. The game, held at The Bees Stadium, saw Ipswich Town Women take control from the outset, reinforcing their formidable presence in the league.

First-Half Fireworks

The opening goal came via Ruby Doe, who found the net at the 23rd minute, thanks to an assist by Lucy O'Brien. Natasha Thomas doubled the lead shortly after, converting a free-kick from Bonnie Horwood into the second goal of the match.

Post-Break Persistence

Although the Bees' Kayla Potter managed to score after the break, their celebration was short-lived. Ipswich Town Women continued their aggressive play, with Leah Mitchell, Ruby Doe (with her second goal), Lenna Gunning-Williams, and captain Maria Boswell each adding to the scoreline.

League Standing and Future Outlook

This resounding victory propels Ipswich Town to the fourth spot in the league, nudging out Oxford United on goal difference. They now find themselves five points behind third-placed Rugby Borough, albeit with games in hand, and 11 points behind the top two teams, Portsmouth and Hashtag United, with fewer matches played.

Notably, Ipswich Town's lineup boasted several players on loan or dual registration from Arsenal and Tottenham, including Ruby Doe, Milly Boughton, Elkie Bowyer, and Lenna Gunning-Williams. This game marked the league debuts for Bowyer and Boughton, further strengthening the squad's depth.