Ipswich Town Women Shift Focus to Cup Competition

In the wake of a narrow 1-0 loss against Oxford United, Ipswich Town Women, fondly known as the Tractor Girls, are refocusing their efforts towards their upcoming cup competition. A challenging match awaits against a formidable second-tier Championship side, which currently stands in the second position, merely distinguished by goal difference from the table leaders, Birmingham City.

Impressive Track Record

The Tractor Girls have displayed an impressive performance in recent times, boasting an eight-game unbeaten streak that includes a resounding 6-0 triumph over Bournemouth. Their prowess in cup matches is evident in their previous 3-0 victory against Lewes, with goals credited to Kyra Robertson, Lenna Gunning-Williams, and Ruby Doe. Their ability to overcome second-tier teams, as demonstrated in their win over Lewes, underscores the team’s strength and determination.

Historical Encounters

Ipswich Town and their upcoming opponents have a history of encounters, the latest of which concluded in a 2-2 draw during the pre-season. The teams also met in the same competition back in 2018 when Ipswich Town suffered a 5-2 defeat after extra time. The forthcoming match is scheduled to be held at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe, kicking off at 1 pm.

Team Dynamics

Notably, the rival team now includes former Ipswich Town player, Freya Godfrey. Godfrey, during her loan spell with Ipswich Town, had made a significant impact, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances. The Tractor Girls, however, will be without their loan goalkeeper, Poppy Soper, who is ineligible to play against her parent club. Off the field, the team is grappling with injuries, with defender Megan Wearing sidelined due to two stress fractures in her back. In a silver lining, goalkeeper Nina Meollo, after a successful loan spell at Cambridge City, is expected to rejoin the squad for the impending game.