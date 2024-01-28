Ipswich Town Fan Injured as Maidstone United Supporter Falls From Upper Tier

Jo Peters, a 51-year-old Ipswich Town fan, found herself at the center of an unexpected incident during the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round fixture at Portman Road. In a shocking turn of events, a Maidstone United fan fell from the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand, rolling down the roof onto the tier below, landing on Ms. Peters. The impact, she described, was akin to being 'hit by a bus', causing her significant pain.

An Unfortunate Turn of Events

The incident occurred amidst the heightened emotions and excitement of the football match. The Maidstone United fan's mishap led to severe soreness on Ms. Peter's right side, upper body, and neck. Beyond the physical trauma, the psychological shock of the event has also left her rattled. Ms. Peters, now in the process of seeking medical attention, recounts the ordeal with a sense of frustration.

Questioning the Safety Measures

Ms. Peters and her partner, Aaron Rose, have expressed their disappointment with the response from Ipswich Town club and the level of stewarding at the match. They criticized the lack of proper policing, highlighting the inadequacy of the safety measures put in place for such high-profile games. The incident has opened up a discussion about the responsibility of the clubs to ensure the safety of their supporters.

Ipswich Town's Response and Investigative Measures

Ipswich Town has acknowledged the incident and launched an investigation. The club is keen to understand the circumstances that led to the incident, aiming to prevent any reoccurrence in the future. The incident, while unfortunate, serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust safety measures during sports events. It also underscores the importance of an effective response strategy when such incidents occur.

In the wake of this troubling incident, the surprising victory of non-league Maidstone over Ipswich Town in the FA Cup has been overshadowed. As the investigation continues, the football community awaits updates, hoping for better safety measures in the future.