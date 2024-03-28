IPL Season Spurs Smart TV Sales Surge Amid Rising Costs, Industry Giants Roll Out Offers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament is set to catalyze a significant boost in smart TV sales, with industry majors like Xiaomi, Sony, LG, and others unveiling enticing offers to capture the market. As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the season, a notable increase in demand for larger screens is anticipated, despite looming price hikes due to rising input costs.

Market Dynamics: A Surge in Demand

According to Anshika Jain, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, the smart TV market is expected to witness at least a 10 percent growth in March and April, fueled by the IPL fever. Larger screen sizes, particularly those above 55 inches, are projected to see over a 30 percent sales increase. Companies like Xiaomi have already launched aggressive discount campaigns, offering up to 40% off on their 4K TVs, in anticipation of this demand spike. Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), under CEO Avneet Singh Marwah, predicts a similar sales uplift across its diverse brand portfolio.

Strategic Offerings by Brands

Brands are not just competing on price. Sony India, for instance, is enhancing its value proposition with extended warranties, cashback deals, and zero down payment financing options. LG and Haier, too, report strong growth in the premium TV segment, indicating a consumer trend towards larger, more feature-rich televisions. This strategic positioning by brands aims to not only capitalize on the immediate surge in demand but also to cement their market presence in a highly competitive landscape.

Price Trends and Future Outlook

Despite the optimistic sales forecast, a shadow looms over the market in the form of rising input costs. The price of open cells, a critical component in TV manufacturing, has been on an upward trajectory, with industry insiders predicting further increases. This cost pressure is expected to translate into higher retail prices for consumers starting April. Yet, the smart TV market is poised for growth, with brands and consumers alike navigating the challenges of price sensitivity and demand dynamics.

As the IPL season unfolds, its impact on the smart TV market underscores the interplay between cultural phenomena and consumer electronics demand. With brands pulling out all stops to woo customers, and with potential price hikes on the horizon, the market is at a fascinating crossroads. How this season's sales performance will influence future market strategies and consumer preferences remains a compelling narrative to watch.