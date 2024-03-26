IPL 2024: Warm Embrace Between Samson, Buttler, and Pant Pre-RR vs DC Clash Highlights Sportsmanship

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was all smiles as he arrived at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Pant exchanged high-fives and hugs with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and opener Jos Buttler as he entered the stadium for nets. In a video posted by the Jaipur franchise, he can also be seen having a brief conversation with England's T20 captain before the two begin their training.

Advertisment

PANT's IPL COMEBACK

Earlier, Rishabh Pant made an awe-inspiring comeback to professional cricket following his recovery from a serious accident on December 30, 2022. Pant's highly anticipated return to the IPL 2024 tournament was met with great enthusiasm as he received a standing ovation upon entering the field for Delhi Capitals' inaugural match against Punjab Kings. It was an emotional moment for everyone in the cricket fraternity as Rishabh Pant walked to the dugout with his pads on after the fall of the first Delhi Capitals wicket. Pant walked into bat after the wicket of David Warner in the 9th over of the Delhi Capitals innings with their score reading 74 for 2.

Striving for Rhythm

Advertisment

Pant seemed to pick up right where he left off, attempting a variety of shots from his repertoire. However, he struggled to find his rhythm and was dismissed after scoring 18 runs from 13 deliveries. Throughout the match, Pant remained vocal behind the stumps, offering guidance to the bowlers in his characteristic style.

Crucial Match Ahead

Notably, DC will look to open their points tally with a win when they take on RR in IPL 2024's ninth match in Jaipur. While Rajasthan began their season with a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Capitals lost their first IPL 2024 match to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals players have already arrived in Jaipur and are preparing for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals. Pant was seen catching up with a couple of RR players in a friendly manner during a practice session before the match.

As the IPL 2024 season progresses, the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed by players like Pant, Samson, and Buttler continue to enrich the cricketing world, reminding fans that beyond competition, respect and friendship reign supreme.