Sports India

IPL 2024 Update: Dhawan Rises to Third in Orange Cap Race, LSG Clinches Victory Over PBKS

In an electrifying IPL 2024 match, LSG defeated PBKS by 21 runs, marking their first victory. Dhawan's performance shines as the Orange Cap race heats up.

Salman Khan
During an electrifying IPL 2024 match on Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their first victory of the season by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs. This match saw significant movements in the Orange Cap leaderboard, with Shikhar Dhawan climbing to third place and Nicholas Pooran entering the top five.

Match Highlights: LSG's Tactical Triumph

LSG showcased a robust performance, setting a challenging target of 200 runs, thanks to key contributions from Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya. PBKS, despite a valiant effort led by Dhawan's 70 off 50, fell short, managing 178/5 in their allotted overs. The spotlight was on LSG's Mayank Yadav, who, in his debut match, claimed three crucial wickets, significantly impacting the game's outcome.

Orange Cap Race Heats Up

Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap race with 181 runs, followed by Heinrich Klaasen. <a href="https://www.hindust

