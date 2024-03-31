IPL 2024: Sanjay Manjrekar Eager for Rishabh Pant's Power-Hitting Post-Injury Comeback

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar emphasized the importance of Rishabh Pant being 'physically ready' to reclaim his prowess at hitting sixes. Pant returned to IPL 2024 after a 14-month hiatus following a car crash, and as captain of DC, he has started relatively quietly post his recovery from three surgeries on his right knee. Manjrekar fondly recalled Pant's iconic one-handed six, a trademark shot where he often sacrificed balance to send the ball sailing out of the park, showcasing his strength by loosening his grip on the bat handle to muscle the ball into the stands. The wicketkeeper-batter was able to use his patented shot on the back of flawless technique and execution. The one-handed lofted shot has been in Pant's arsenal for quite a long time.

PANT'S TRADE-MARK ONE-HANDED SIX

"Having said that, I'm only waiting to see Rishabh Pant play one of those shots. You know we have seen him right he played in England, where he just sort of loses balance and gets into a shape that you know can't understand, never balanced, but the ball has gone in the second tier of the stand," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Manjrekar highlighted that Pant's effectiveness as a batter has relied heavily on his physical preparedness.

"He's a very physical batter and his batting success has depended on him being physically ready, so when that starts to happen, I think that is when Rishabh Pant is truly back in the game, because at the moment, you can see that the hitting is a little measured, but that is all I'm looking forward to."

HOW HAS PANT FARED IN HIS COMEBACK SO FAR?

Pant scored 18 against PBKS and 28 against RR in the two league matches thus far. However, the Pant-led franchise is yet to secure a win, having suffered two consecutive losses at the beginning of the league stage. Under Pant's leadership, DC aims to make a comeback as they confront a resurgent CSK at the Vizag Stadium. Leveraging their home advantage, DC seeks to accumulate crucial points in their tally.

