IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's Heartwarming Gesture, Signs Autograph for Young Fan

Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant, never fails to bring a smile on his fans' faces with his heartwarming gestures. During the practice session of the Delhi Capitals, he signed an autograph for an aspiring cricketer from the Andhra Pradesh Association. Pant took out time from his intense practice session to make his fan's day, who was seemingly part of DC's net session.

Rishabh Pant's Much-Awaited Comeback

Pant was officially announced as the captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024. He will be making a much-awaited comeback in the cash-rich league, 14 months post the car crash that happened in December 2022. Pant was determined to make a comeback as he made a miraculous recovery to be fully match-fit ahead of the season. The medical team of the BCCI deemed him fully fit to participate in the IPL after he had undergone surgery in 3 of his ligaments in his right knee a year ago.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Preview

"We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can't wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm," DC's co-owner, Parth Jindal, said in a statement.

Rishabh Pant's Training and Dedication

After his comeback to DC's camp, Pant has been batting as well as wicketkeeping in the nets. The Capitals will face Punjab Kings in their tournament opener on March 23, Saturday at the Mullanpur Stadium, Mohali. Pant's dedication to his recovery and preparation has been lauded by teammates and coaching staff, including head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly, who have both praised his attitude and determination as he prepares to lead the team in the tournament.