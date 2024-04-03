IPL 2024: Rayudu Criticizes RCB's Star Players for Lack of Pressure Handling, Doubts Title Chances

During a tense IPL 2024 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB's shortcomings were laid bare as they failed to chase a formidable total of 182 runs. Amidst this backdrop, Ambati Rayudu, a seasoned cricketer with six IPL titles to his name, took a critical stance against RCB's reliance on younger players in high-pressure situations. His comments have ignited a conversation about the team's strategy and the performance of its star-studded but underperforming roster.

Advertisment

RCB's Perennial Struggle Under Pressure

RCB's chase was off to a rocky start as seasoned campaigners like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green were dismissed early, leaving the responsibility to younger talents and Dinesh Karthik. Rayudu pointed out this recurring pattern of failure among RCB's international stars to step up during crucial moments. According to him, this has been a significant factor in RCB's inability to clinch the IPL title over the years. The match against KKR highlighted this issue once again, as Mahipal Lamror's valiant effort was not supported by the rest of the team.

Rayudu's Harsh Critique and RCB's Home Disadvantage

Advertisment

Rayudu did not mince his words, stating, "Your big-name players go to the top of the order and eat the cream. A team like this will never win." This blunt assessment sheds light on a deeper issue within the team's dynamics and strategy. Furthermore, RCB's performance at their home ground, the Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been less than stellar, with a win percentage only slightly above 46%. This, contrasted with higher home ground win percentages of other teams, underscores a chronic challenge that RCB faces in converting their home games into victories.

Looking Ahead: RCB's Path to Redemption

As RCB grapples with these criticisms, the focus shifts to how the team can overcome its persistent issues. The spotlight is on the management and