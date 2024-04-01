IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav and Matheesha Pathirana's Speed Thrills Set New Pace Benchmark

It's uncommon for two memorable spells of fast bowling to be delivered on consecutive days in the IPL, but the weekend action was a reminder of the adrenaline-pumping thrill that a genuine quick can evoke. Over the past couple of days, Mayank Yadav and Matheesha Pathirana have done exactly that, generating serious heat with the white Kookaburra and in the process compelling us to track the speed gun with keen eyes after every delivery.

Advertisment

Mayank Yadav: A New Indian Pace Sensation

On Saturday, Yadav, a 21-year-old rookie on IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants, caught immediate attention by bowling thunderbolts that evidently rushed Punjab Kings batters. Nine of Yadav's 24 deliveries were clocked over 150kph, the fastest was a barely believable 155.8kph, a ball so rapid that it evaded Shikhar Dhawan's outside edge and thudded into wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's gloves well before the opener could bring his bat down for contact. Yadav also got three wickets, changing the course of a game that was evenly balanced at the time of his introduction into the attack.

Matheesha Pathirana: The Slinging Successor

Advertisment

On Sunday, it was the turn of Pathirana, also 21, to enthrall with his fiery pace. The Sri Lankan, with a slinging right arm having modelled himself on Lasith Malinga, had already made a breakthrough in IPL 2023 with 19 wickets in 12 matches for eventual champions Chennai Super Kings. This season, he's breaching the 150 kph mark consistently, producing deliveries in the blockhole against Delhi Capitals clocked 150.4kph and 149kph respectively, that made Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs look like mere bystanders as the ball clattered the stumps.

Speed: The Ultimate Game Changer

Even in a format that sees batters increasingly equipped to play 360 degrees, pull off all sorts of jaw-dropping shots all around the field, the sheer pace of a fast bowler remains a captivating sight. By producing these spells, Yadav and Pathirana essentially showed that there's no substitute for sheer pace. While there will be days when they are carted around, their ability to deliver balls at such high speeds makes them X-factors who can, literally and metaphorically, hurt batting line-ups. Yadav, particularly, has set tongues wagging with his impressive entry into the big league, highlighting the need to monitor his progress to ensure he builds on his obvious potential.

After all, pace is pace, as fans of fast bowling will attest. The thrill of watching a bowler charge in at full tilt and let the ball go as fast as he can is undiminished, even in an era dominated by batsmen. As the IPL continues to evolve, the emergence of talents like Yadav and Pathirana serves as a thrilling reminder of cricket's timeless appeal — the sheer exhilaration of pace.