IPL 2024 Kick-Off: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at New Mullanpur Stadium - Fan Guide

As the Indian Premier League's 17th season unfolds, the spotlight turns to Mullanpur Stadium, hosting its inaugural IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on March 23. This momentous event not only marks a new chapter for the Punjab Kings but also introduces fans to a state-of-the-art venue with a seating capacity of 33,000, promising an electrifying atmosphere and a balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batsmen.

Before the Game: Planning Your Visit

Anticipation is building as fans scramble for tickets, available on Paytm Insider or at the stadium's box office, with operational hours from 11 AM to 6 PM. Given the limited seating and the venue's first-ever IPL game, securing tickets early is advisable. For convenience, parking arrangements have been meticulously planned. Depending on the gate of entry, indicated on tickets, fans can park at designated lots along the Kurali Chandigarh Road. Special provisions have been made for differently-abled fans, ensuring an inclusive experience for all. Gates will open at 12:30 PM, well ahead of the toss at 3:30 PM, allowing fans ample time to settle in.

Stadium Guidelines: Ensuring a Smooth Experience

The Punjab Kings management emphasizes the need for physical tickets for entry, alongside a strict no-reentry policy post-exit. Fans are advised to acquaint themselves with a comprehensive list of prohibited items, including but not limited to backpacks, cameras, food, and beverages, ensuring a hassle-free entry. For those looking to avoid the stress of navigating traffic, a shuttle bus service from various locations in Mohali, Zirakpur, Chandigarh, and Panchkula will be operational, with bookings available online. This initiative aims to enhance fan convenience and streamline access to the stadium.

Match Day: What to Expect

The clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is not just a cricket match; it's a historic event for the Mullanpur Stadium and a testament to the growing infrastructure supporting cricket in India. With state-of-the-art facilities, including international-standard dressing rooms and a sophisticated drainage system, the stadium is equipped to offer players and fans an unparalleled experience. The pitch, expected to provide a fair contest between bat and ball, will test the mettle of stars like Rishabh Pant, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.

As the new home of the Punjab Kings, Mullanpur Stadium's debut in the IPL represents a significant milestone in the league's expansion and the sport's development in India. This match is not just a spectacle for cricket aficionados but a celebration of the game's growing footprint, promising thrilling encounters and unforgettable memories for fans and players alike. The stage is set for a showdown that will not only determine the outcome on the scoreboard but also mark the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket.