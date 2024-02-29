Iowa's Cooper DeJean Eyes NFL Draft After Injury, Discusses Hybrid Defensive Role

INDIANAPOLIS -- Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean's journey to the NFL Draft takes a pivotal turn as he recovers from a broken fibula. Despite his injury in November, DeJean's rehabilitation is progressing as planned, though he remains sidelined from athletic testing and on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. The promising player is eyeing a workout for scouts before the draft, aiming to showcase his versatility and readiness for the professional league.

Adapting to Versatility

DeJean's aspiration to play multiple positions in the NFL, including safety, cornerback, and slot cornerback, underscores his adaptability and eagerness to contribute to any team's secondary. His performance at Iowa, characterized by speed and agility, has positioned him as a top prospect, despite the current limitations due to his injury. NFL teams, notably the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers, have expressed interest, hinting at a potentially dynamic career ahead for DeJean.

Big Ten Battles

Reflecting on his collegiate career, DeJean credits the Big Ten conference for its competitive environment, preparing him for the challenges of the NFL. Among the formidable opponents he faced, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. stands out, highlighting the caliber of talent DeJean has contended against. This experience, coupled with guidance from former Iowa teammates now in the NFL, has provided DeJean with valuable insights into transitioning to the professional game.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, DeJean's recovery and preparation take center stage. His potential as a first-round pick, despite the setback of his injury, speaks volumes about his capabilities and the impact he's expected to make in the NFL. With multiple teams interested in his unique skill set, DeJean's path to the draft embodies resilience and the promise of a significant professional career.

The anticipation surrounding DeJean's recovery and subsequent performance at his personal workout before the draft illustrates the high expectations placed on him. His versatility and experience in the Big Ten have prepared him for the challenges ahead, setting the stage for a successful transition to the NFL. As teams and fans alike await his return to full health, Cooper DeJean's story of recovery, adaptability, and potential serves as a compelling narrative in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft.