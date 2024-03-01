Iowa Woo Welcomes Mook Zimmerman as First Head Coach: Arena Football Excitement Hits Waterloo

On the cusp of a thrilling new chapter in sports for Eastern Iowa, the Iowa Woo officially declared Mook "Hollywood" Zimmerman as their inaugural head coach, marking a significant stride in the team's journey in Arena League Football. With games scheduled to light up Waterloo's Hippodrome starting May 25, 2024, anticipation buzzes through the Cedar Valley. Born and raised in Waterbury, Connecticut, Zimmerman, a Sacred Heart alum, brings a rich tapestry of professional football experience from around the globe to the heartland of America.
From Gridiron Glory to Coaching Acclaim
Zimmerman's illustrious career spanned seven seasons across North and South America, Europe, and Brazil, with a significant chunk of his playing days dedicated to Arena Football in the United States. Transitioning from player to coach, Zimmerman honed his leadership skills at Sacred Heart Catholic in his hometown, swiftly establishing a reputation for guiding teams to championships. His arrival at the Iowa Woo is seen not just as a new chapter in his career but as a beacon of hope for the team's success.
Building the Dream Team
"It is a great thrill to be coming to a first class organization like the Woo. I am impressed with both the direction of the league, but even more so, the leadership of the Iowa team," Zimmerman expressed. His assistant coach, Frank Coston, brings additional expertise, having collaborated with Zimmerman for years. The duo's partnership is expected to forge a formidable team that combines entertainment with competitive spirit, a blend the Cedar Valley eagerly awaits.
A New Era for Waterloo
As the Iowa Woo gears up for its season premiere at the Hippodrome, the community's excitement is palpable. Team co-owner Jeff Holmes's anticipation mirrors the collective sentiment, "We believe that his experience and personality are exactly what the Cedar Valley needs from an on-field general." This sentiment underscores the broader community's eagerness to rally behind the Woo, marking a new era of sports entertainment in Waterloo.
The introduction of Mook "Hollywood" Zimmerman as head coach not only signifies a milestone for the Iowa Woo but also heralds a vibrant chapter in Arena Football, promising to bring exhilarating action and community spirit to the forefront in Eastern Iowa. As the countdown to the season premiere begins, all eyes are on Zimmerman and his team to deliver a spectacle that transcends the traditional boundaries of the sport.