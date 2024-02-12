Iowa Women's Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder Receives Contract Extension and Pay Raise

In a landmark decision that resonates in the college sports world, Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder is awarded a two-year contract extension and a substantial pay raise.

Bluder's Extension and Pay Raise: A Triumphant Affirmation

Fresh from guiding the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship game appearance in April, the university has reaffirmed its faith in Lisa Bluder, announcing a contract extension that sees her through 2029. With a base salary of $1 million for the 2023-24 academic year, Bluder's new compensation package also includes $400,000 in guaranteed supplemental income and a $250,000 longevity bonus.

This news comes in the wake of the Hawkeyes' loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where star player Caitlin Clark openly addressed her performance and Coach Bluder's postgame comments.

A Legacy of Success

Last season, Bluder surpassed C. Vivian Stringer as the all-time winningest women's basketball coach in Big Ten conference history. With her competitive incentives, personal awards, and team academic markers remaining intact, Bluder stands to receive bonuses for achieving milestones such as winning the national title, reaching the Final Four, and clinching the Big Ten regular-season championship.

The Unprecedented Run and the Road Ahead

As the university's most popular coach, Lisa Bluder's extension and pay raise are a testament to her unparalleled success at the helm of the Iowa women's basketball program. The extension all but guarantees that the beloved coach will remain with the school through retirement.

With today's announcement, the college sports landscape is abuzz with anticipation as fans and pundits alike speculate on the future of Bluder and the Hawkeyes. As the dust settles on this monumental decision, one thing remains clear: Lisa Bluder's legacy is secure, and her commitment to the game and her team is unwavering.

Key Points: