Iowa State Wrestlers Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescue Missing Toddler in California

On a Sunday evening, the Iowa State wrestling team found themselves in a situation that tested their mettle beyond the wrestling mat. Far from home, while on a road trip to California, this group of athletes was not grappling with opponents but with an urgent real-life situation – a frantic parent’s plea for help finding his missing one-year-old son.

Unexpected Heroes

Having spent the day preparing for their upcoming matches, the team was relaxing over a pizza dinner at their hotel when the emergency unfolded. The father’s distress was palpable, his son had wandered off while he was buying snacks. Head Coach Kevin Dresser, recognizing the gravity of the situation, immediately mobilized his squad to investigate the situation.

A Race Against Time

The wrestlers dispersed throughout the hotel, each one covering different areas – from various floors to parking ramps and garages – in a desperate effort to locate the child. As time ticked by, the tension escalated. The search lasted an intense 20-minute period, each second weighing heavily on the team and the distraught parent.

A Father’s Relief

It was Julien Broderson, a senior wrestler and a father himself, who finally found the lost boy in the second-floor parking garage. His paternal instincts had driven him to search diligently, and his efforts culminated in the safe discovery of the toddler. The moment was emotionally charged as Broderson comforted the child and brought him back into his father’s waiting arms. The father’s relief was palpable, and he expressed his deep gratitude towards the team for their heroic efforts.

This incident stands as a testament to the wrestling team’s commitment to community and their ability to act decisively in a crisis. Their camaraderie extended beyond the wrestling mat, demonstrating that true heroism is not confined to sports arenas but can manifest in real-world situations.