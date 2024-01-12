en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Iowa State Wrestlers Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescue Missing Toddler in California

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Iowa State Wrestlers Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescue Missing Toddler in California

On a Sunday evening, the Iowa State wrestling team found themselves in a situation that tested their mettle beyond the wrestling mat. Far from home, while on a road trip to California, this group of athletes was not grappling with opponents but with an urgent real-life situation – a frantic parent’s plea for help finding his missing one-year-old son.

Unexpected Heroes

Having spent the day preparing for their upcoming matches, the team was relaxing over a pizza dinner at their hotel when the emergency unfolded. The father’s distress was palpable, his son had wandered off while he was buying snacks. Head Coach Kevin Dresser, recognizing the gravity of the situation, immediately mobilized his squad to investigate the situation.

A Race Against Time

The wrestlers dispersed throughout the hotel, each one covering different areas – from various floors to parking ramps and garages – in a desperate effort to locate the child. As time ticked by, the tension escalated. The search lasted an intense 20-minute period, each second weighing heavily on the team and the distraught parent.

A Father’s Relief

It was Julien Broderson, a senior wrestler and a father himself, who finally found the lost boy in the second-floor parking garage. His paternal instincts had driven him to search diligently, and his efforts culminated in the safe discovery of the toddler. The moment was emotionally charged as Broderson comforted the child and brought him back into his father’s waiting arms. The father’s relief was palpable, and he expressed his deep gratitude towards the team for their heroic efforts.

This incident stands as a testament to the wrestling team’s commitment to community and their ability to act decisively in a crisis. Their camaraderie extended beyond the wrestling mat, demonstrating that true heroism is not confined to sports arenas but can manifest in real-world situations.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
In a spectacular display of skill and tenacity, Australian golfer Cam Davis has taken a commendable two-shot lead in the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fourth at the 2023 PGA Championship, birdied five of his last six holes, demonstrating remarkable precision
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
8 mins ago
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
9 mins ago
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
2 mins ago
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
2 mins ago
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
3 mins ago
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
Latest Headlines
World News
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
1 min
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
2 mins
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
2 mins
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
2 mins
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
3 mins
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
3 mins
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
Unraveling Trump's Claim: A War-Free Presidency?
3 mins
Unraveling Trump's Claim: A War-Free Presidency?
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
3 mins
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
3 mins
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app