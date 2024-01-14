en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update

In a critical Big 12 college basketball matchup at the James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa, the Iowa State Cyclones are holding the reins against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a halftime score of 37-26. The Cyclones, boasting a commendable 12-3 record this season and a ten-game home winning spree, entered the court with a potent blend of ambition and revenge, seeking to overturn the outcome of their previous encounter with the Cowboys. On the other side, the Cowboys, with an 8-7 record, are striving to regain their footing after consecutive losses, the most recent a 90-73 defeat to the Red Raiders.

Strength in Numbers

Both teams are closely matched in terms of rebounding capabilities. The Cyclones average 36.6 rebounds per game, while the Cowboys are a whisker away at 37.1. However, the Cowboys’ recent struggle with teamwork, demonstrated by a season-low of five assists in their last outing, poses a significant challenge. The Cyclones, unfazed by this, have been on a roll recently, winning seven of their last eight games. Their tenacity and performance streak have earned them the favor of the betting odds, giving them a 12.5-point advantage.

Historical Rivalry and Current Stakes

The historical face-offs between the Cyclones and the Cowboys have always been fiercely competitive. The Cowboys have been victorious in seven of their last ten encounters. However, the Cyclones, with their current home winning streak and a burning desire for redemption, are aiming to shift the scales. The game’s total over/under is pegged at 136.5 points, indicating a high-scoring match is expected.

Cyclones’ Recent Triumphs

Adding to the fervor of the game is the Cyclones’ recent victory over No. 4 Baylor in a thrilling 66-63 encounter. Audi Crooks and Hannah Belanger led the charge with 23 and 15 points, respectively, marking their highest-ranked opponent win since 2020. This victory also marked back-to-back wins against ranked opponents, a first since the 2009-2010 season. A similar triumph over the Cowboys would further solidify their formidable Big 12 conference record and potentially propel them into national rankings.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 seconds ago
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
In an adrenaline-fueled basketball face-off, Western Kentucky claimed victory over Jacksonville State, concluding with a score line of 80-69. The game was a symphony of skill and strategy, each team member’s contribution essential to the overall performance. The stats paint a vivid picture of the individual and collective prowess of both teams. Performance Breakdown: Jacksonville
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
53 seconds ago
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
54 seconds ago
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
20 seconds ago
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
23 seconds ago
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
25 seconds ago
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
9 seconds
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Basketball Showdown
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
18 seconds
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
20 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Skill and Determination
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
21 seconds
Dr. Andrew R. Harrison Highlights Patient Selection in MMCR Surgery at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
23 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Game Scores and Highlights
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
25 seconds
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
53 seconds
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
54 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
56 seconds
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app