Iowa State Cyclones: A Season of Growth and Promise for the Future

In a season marked by growth and resilience, the Iowa State University’s football team, the Cyclones, ended their journey with a 7-6 record, a marked improvement from a preceding year of only four wins. The team, brimming with young talent, displayed a maturity and experience that belied their age, with a noteworthy performance in the Liberty Bowl against Memphis, despite a loss of 36-26.

Cyclones’ Young Talent and Season Highlights

The Cyclones showcased a significant number of underclassmen this season, with as many as 10 freshmen and sophomores taking to the field in the bowl game. Among the standout performers was quarterback Rocco Becht. He set an Iowa State single-game record with 446 passing yards, tying the record for most passing touchdowns in a bowl game. With a season record of 3,120 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes, Becht has emerged as a key player, instrumental to the team’s future. Another notable figure was senior Jayden Higgins, who made a significant impact with nine catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns in the Liberty Bowl.

Focusing on Growth: Coach Matt Campbell’s Perspective

Despite the loss, the focus remains on the team’s growth and the future. Coach Matt Campbell, in his reflections, emphasized the potential of the young talent and the prospects for the coming seasons. He lauded the team’s transition from a ‘young’ team to a more seasoned one, a sentiment echoed in the locker room by Jaylin Noel. The focus now is not just on the victories secured, but the experience gained and the lessons learned.

Building on Success: A Look at the Future

As the Cyclones close this season and look forward to the next, they aim to leverage their young talent and the experience gained this year. The goal is to continue their upward trajectory, especially in the expanding 16-team Big 12 conference. With most of their starters set to return in 2024, the Cyclones are poised for a promising future, with a strong foundation in place and the potential for greater success.