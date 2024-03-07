Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Announces 2023-24 All-State Girls Basketball Teams

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) revealed its All-State teams for the 2023-24 girls basketball season, spotlighting standout athletes across various classes. Notably, the association honored nine area athletes, with Grace Knutson and Karis Finley of Cedar Falls achieving first and second team honors in Class 5A, respectively. Additionally, the prestigious Iowa Miss Basketball award was bestowed upon Callie Levin of Solon for her exceptional performance throughout the season.

Local Athletes Shine in 2023-24 Season

This year's IPSWA All-State teams featured a remarkable array of talent from the area, showcasing the depth and skill within Iowa's high school girls basketball. Among the honorees, Waverly-Shell Rock's Katelyn Eggena and Decorah's Yasmeen Whitsitt were recognized in Class 4A, while Dike-New Hartford's trio, Jadyn and Payton Petersen, and Maryn Bixby, made significant marks in Class 2A. Sumner-Fredericksburg's Isabelle Elliott also earned recognition, highlighting the diverse talent pool across the state's classifications.

Miss Basketball 2023-24: Callie Levin's Outstanding Achievement

The announcement of Callie Levin as Iowa Miss Basketball 2023-24 underscores her dominance and contribution to the sport throughout the season. Levin's performance, characterized by impressive scoring averages and leadership on the court, set her apart as the state's top player. This accolade not only celebrates Levin's individual excellence but also serves as a testament to the competitive spirit and high level of play within Iowa's high school girls basketball landscape.

Implications for Future Seasons

The recognition of these athletes by the IPSWA not only honors their achievements during the 2023-24 season but also sets the stage for future competitions. As these players continue to develop their skills, they will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of basketball talent in Iowa. The awards ceremony, therefore, not only commemorates the past season's successes but also anticipates the exciting potential of upcoming seasons, promising continued excellence and competition in Iowa high school girls basketball.