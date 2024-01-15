en English
Sports

Iowa High School Sports Shine Despite Winter Storm Disruptions

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
As the icy winds of winter whip across Iowa, the world of high school sports has found itself in a tumultuous mix of cancellations and postponements due to severe weather conditions. However, the spirit of athleticism and competition has not been dimmed, with several events braving the storms and showcasing an array of remarkable performances.

Resilience Amidst Winter Storms

Notwithstanding the disruptions, a few athletic events stood their ground against the winter onslaught. These included girls and boys basketball, wrestling, and boys swimming. The spotlight shone on the court as Comito netted a 36-point game for Carlisle’s girls basketball, and Huck pulled off an impressive 34 points for Nashua-Plainfield. On the same note, Burton bagged a double-double for Highland, while Westerfield scored 30 points for Cedar Rapids Washington.

Wrestling Victories and Swimming Success

In the wrestling arena, Simon clinched a victory for Decorah, maintaining her undefeated season, while Helgeson and Hendricks continued to dominate for Johnston and Humboldt respectively. Amidst the splashes in the pool, Ding of Davenport West celebrated an impressive 200-yard freestyle win.

Boys Basketball and Athlete of the Week Candidates

Meanwhile, in the boys’ basketball arena, Horn of St. Edmond grabbed a double-double, and Lightfoot from MFL MarMac dished out an 11-assist game. The athletes’ outstanding performances made them strong contenders for the Athlete of the Week award, with the winners to be determined by votes from the readers of the Des Moines Register.

The coverage of these high school sports events was diligently provided by Joe Randleman for the Ames Tribune, without any involvement from the underwriter Iowa Ortho. Despite the chill of the winter storms, the warmth of sportsmanship and camaraderie was clearly evident. It’s a testament to the resilience and determination of these young athletes – a beacon of hope that shines brightly amidst the snow-covered landscape of Iowa’s high school sports.

United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

