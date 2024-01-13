en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings

While the world of Iowa boys high school basketball never rests, Cedar Rapids Kennedy has emerged as a dominant force in the latest Super 10 rankings released by the Des Moines Register. A blend of talent, strategy, and resilience has propelled Kennedy to the top, outpacing other formidable teams like West Des Moines Valley and Waukee, currently holding the second and third spots respectively.

Top Ten Powerhouses

The Super 10 rankings, a pulse check of the high school basketball scene, saw a shift from preseason expectations. The teams now leading the pack have demonstrated exceptional performance and consistency. Besides the top three, the rankings include Ankeny Centennial, Ankeny, Clear Lake, North Linn, Dike-New Hartford, Iowa City West, and Dubuque Senior. Each of these teams has carved out a niche in the fiercely competitive landscape with their impressive records and standout players.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy: The Undefeated Leader

Unbeaten so far, Cedar Rapids Kennedy has notched up wins against stiff competition, including Cedar Falls, Marion, and Waukee. A perfect start to the season has positioned them as the team to beat in the ongoing season.

The Rise of the Underdogs

West Des Moines Valley, currently ranked second, has seen a resurgence with the return of Zay Robinson from injury. His comeback has bolstered the team, leading to a much stronger performance. Meanwhile, Waukee claimed a memorable victory with a buzzer-beater shot in double overtime against Valley, securing their third spot in the rankings.

Standout Performers

Players like Carson Johnson of Ankeny and Luke Winkel of Ankeny Centennial are lighting up the season. Johnson, with an average of 25.3 points per game, is a scoring machine, while Winkel’s all-around contribution to his team is drawing attention. Clear Lake, another undefeated team this season, also deserves a special mention for their perfect start.

The Role of the Des Moines Register

Providing comprehensive coverage of high school basketball in Iowa, the Des Moines Register has been instrumental in tracking player performances and team rankings. Alyssa Hertel, the college sports recruiting reporter for the Register, has played a pivotal role in bringing these insights to the fore.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
36 seconds ago
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
In a recent development, former Super Eagles forward, Brown Ideye, has expressed his discontent over the squad selection for the imminent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by the team’s head coach, Jose Peseiro. The bone of contention arises from Peseiro’s decision to include only 25 players in the final squad, falling short of the maximum
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media
3 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
3 mins ago
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
45 seconds ago
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
1 min ago
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
3 mins ago
Balancing Act: Olympic Gymnasts Navigate NCAA Commitments and Olympic Dreams
Latest Headlines
World News
US Political Turmoil: Hinderaker Expresses Concerns Ahead of Presidential Election
5 seconds
US Political Turmoil: Hinderaker Expresses Concerns Ahead of Presidential Election
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
36 seconds
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
45 seconds
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
1 min
Marcus Dackers Returns to Southend United on Loan
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
2 mins
VIT-AP and Buimerc India Foundation Partner to Advance Prosthetics Technology
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
2 mins
Milwaukee Proposes $6 Million for Downtown Enhancements and Financial Aid for Century City Business Park
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
2 mins
Swami Vivekananda's 161st Birth Anniversary: A Celebration Overshadowed by Political Controversy
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
2 mins
Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament's Inner Workings
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
2 mins
Noida Doctor Survives Heart Attack during Surgery: A Tale of Swift Medical Intervention
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app