Iowa High School Basketball: Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tops Super 10 Rankings

While the world of Iowa boys high school basketball never rests, Cedar Rapids Kennedy has emerged as a dominant force in the latest Super 10 rankings released by the Des Moines Register. A blend of talent, strategy, and resilience has propelled Kennedy to the top, outpacing other formidable teams like West Des Moines Valley and Waukee, currently holding the second and third spots respectively.

Top Ten Powerhouses

The Super 10 rankings, a pulse check of the high school basketball scene, saw a shift from preseason expectations. The teams now leading the pack have demonstrated exceptional performance and consistency. Besides the top three, the rankings include Ankeny Centennial, Ankeny, Clear Lake, North Linn, Dike-New Hartford, Iowa City West, and Dubuque Senior. Each of these teams has carved out a niche in the fiercely competitive landscape with their impressive records and standout players.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy: The Undefeated Leader

Unbeaten so far, Cedar Rapids Kennedy has notched up wins against stiff competition, including Cedar Falls, Marion, and Waukee. A perfect start to the season has positioned them as the team to beat in the ongoing season.

The Rise of the Underdogs

West Des Moines Valley, currently ranked second, has seen a resurgence with the return of Zay Robinson from injury. His comeback has bolstered the team, leading to a much stronger performance. Meanwhile, Waukee claimed a memorable victory with a buzzer-beater shot in double overtime against Valley, securing their third spot in the rankings.

Standout Performers

Players like Carson Johnson of Ankeny and Luke Winkel of Ankeny Centennial are lighting up the season. Johnson, with an average of 25.3 points per game, is a scoring machine, while Winkel’s all-around contribution to his team is drawing attention. Clear Lake, another undefeated team this season, also deserves a special mention for their perfect start.

The Role of the Des Moines Register

Providing comprehensive coverage of high school basketball in Iowa, the Des Moines Register has been instrumental in tracking player performances and team rankings. Alyssa Hertel, the college sports recruiting reporter for the Register, has played a pivotal role in bringing these insights to the fore.