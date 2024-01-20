Iowa High School Basketball: An Exciting Showcase of Sportmanship

In an enthralling showcase of high school sportsmanship across Iowa, numerous basketball teams clashed, vying for victory in their respective leagues. The games, held on Friday, January 19th, saw an exciting mix of narrow wins, decisive triumphs, and hard-fought battles.

METRO and IOWA STAR Leagues

In the METRO league, Mason City emerged victorious over Waterloo East, scoring 59-46. Waterloo Christian, on the other hand, outscored Clarksville with a scoreline of 66-39. Cedar Falls narrowly edged past Cedar Rapids Xavier in a nail-biting game that ended at 38-32. Grundy Center, not to be outdone, clinched a win against Columbus Catholic, concluding the game at 50-46. The IOWA STAR league witnessed Dunkerton overcoming Riceville 49-39, while Don Bosco secured a win against Tripoli with a score of 40-30.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY and IOWA ALLIANCE Leagues

The MISSISSIPPI VALLEY league had its share of action, with Cedar Rapids Washington outpacing Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 51-43. Iowa City Liberty bested Iowa City High with a score of 75-64, and Western Dubuque defeated Dubuque Senior at 53-28. Linn-Mar, in a close contest, won against Iowa City West with 45-42. Meanwhile, in the IOWA ALLIANCE league, Ames outplayed Fort Dodge, concluding the match at 42-19.

NORTH CENTRAL and NORTH IOWA CEDAR Leagues

In the NORTH CENTRAL league, Algona demonstrated their dominance by beating Webster City with a score of 77-40. Iowa Falls-Alden emerged victorious over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, with a scoreline of 48-35. In the NORTH IOWA CEDAR league, Dike-New Hartford won over Aplington-Parkersburg 64-24, Denver defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52-35, and Hudson triumphed over East Marshall at 69-42. Jesup outperformed Union at 62-24, and Sumner-Fredericksburg secured a win against South Hardin with a score of 45-41.

NORTHEAST IOWA, TOP OF IOWA EAST, and UPPER IOWA Leagues

In the NORTHEAST IOWA league, Waverly-Shell Rock won against Charles City with an impressive score of 76-13. Waukon outscored New Hampton at 60-52. The TOP OF IOWA EAST league saw Central Springs emerging victorious over Nashua-Plainfield 51-34, Lake Mills beating Osage 56-29, and Newman Catholic winning against West Fork at 44-41. Saint Ansgar triumphed over North Butler with a score of 63-12. Lastly, in the UPPER IOWA league, Kee High defeated Clayton Ridge 60-39, North Fayette Valley won against Postville 50-25, South Winneshiek beat West Central 51-14, and MFL Mar Mac secured a significant victory against Turkey Valley, concluding the game at 54-35.

The games, spanning multiple leagues and several high schools, have once again proven the vibrant and competitive spirit of basketball in Iowa. As teams continue to challenge each other on the court, they write new chapters in the annals of Iowa's high school sports history, inspiring spectators and future athletes alike with their performance.