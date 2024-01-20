Iowa Hawkeyes Achieve Personal Bests and Set Records at Home Track Meet

With a string of remarkable achievements in their second home meet of 2024, the Iowa Hawkeyes track and field team put on a show worth remembering. The team, led by fourth-year multi-event athlete Tionna Tobias, shattered personal bests and set new records, demonstrating their unyielding pursuit of excellence.

Tionna Tobias Shines in Pentathlon

Tobias achieved a feat of some magnitude by securing the pentathlon meet title and setting two meet records in the process. Her 60-meter hurdle time of 8.37 and a long jump of 6.02 meters ranked her third in the history of the Hawkeyes. Her impressive performance set the pace for the rest of the team.

Personal Records Tumble in Sprint and Distance Events

In the women's 200-meter sprint, both Olicia Lucas and Holly Duax set personal records, with Duax's time ranking as the sixth-best in the program's history. The men's 600-meter race saw James Fingalsen and Josh Pugh post top times, while the distance team set personal records in the 3000-meter race. The consistency across these different events highlighted the breadth of talent within the team.

Other Notable Performances

In addition to Tobias's sterling performance in the pentathlon, Isabelle Woody had her best overall performance. Other members of the team also set personal bests in their events. Maud Zeffou-Poaty leapt into the record books with a personal best in the long jump, ranking third at Iowa. In the men's weight throw, Sean Smith and Austin Busch left their mark, with Smith's throw ranking second in Iowa history. These performances underscored the depth and strength of the Hawkeyes' squad.

The Director of Track and Field, Joey Woody, expressed satisfaction with the team's consistency and individual standout performances. These achievements serve as a testament to the team's dedication and hard work, setting a promising tone for the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday.