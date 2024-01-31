Iowa Department of Public Safety Defends Use of Geofencing in Sports Gambling Investigation

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has defended its use of geofencing software in an investigation into sports gambling that resulted in 25 charges, including those against student-athletes from the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. The Department has stated that the use of this technology was legally vetted and approved by two county attorney offices prior to the charges being filed.

Geofencing Software in Gambling Investigation

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) utilized the geofencing software to monitor activity on college campuses and identify potential illegal sports betting activities. Provided by GeoComply, the geolocation technology is designed to ensure compliance with Iowa's laws prohibiting sports betting from outside the state and preventing certain individuals involved in sports events from wagering.

Role of DCI and Public Safety Department

In a clarification of its role, the Public Safety Department stated that DCI, which employs six agents specifically to monitor the sports wagering industry, is responsible for enforcing sports wagering regulations in Iowa. This responsibility does not rest with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Controversy Surrounding Geofencing Use

The Department has faced criticism for what have been termed warrantless searches. A lawyer representing two former Iowa State University football players alleges that a special agent set up a geofence around a university residence hall without any evidence of underage gambling. While the Department has not commented on the specifics of these operations or the ongoing litigation, it has given assurances that it upholds both the laws and the constitution.