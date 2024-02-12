Iowa and Utah Set for Thrilling Showdown at Sanford Pentagon

A basketball showdown between two formidable programs awaits fans at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Iowa men's basketball team will lock horns with Utah during the 2024-25 season, marking the second meeting between these two teams. The game is slated for December 21, 2024.

Advertisment

A Blast from the Past

The last time these two teams faced off was during the 1964-65 season in Los Angeles. Utah emerged victorious, clinching a 92-88 win. Now, nearly three decades later, they are set to rekindle their rivalry at a neutral site.

The Perfect Venue

Advertisment

The Sanford Pentagon, with a seating capacity of over 3,000, is the ideal venue for this much-anticipated matchup. Known for its rich basketball history, it serves as the home arena of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the NBA G League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

Iowa has recent experience playing at the Sanford Pentagon, having taken on Gonzaga during the 2020-21 season. Fans can expect another electrifying performance from the Hawkeyes come December 21.

Utah's New Chapter

Advertisment

Utah's participation in this game holds special significance as they will be joining the Big 12 starting next season due to conference realignment. This matchup against Iowa will provide an early glimpse into their potential in the new conference.

With both teams eager to prove their mettle, the upcoming game promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Ticket information has not been released yet, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

In the world of college basketball, every game is a new chapter in the annals of history. As Iowa prepares to face Utah once again, echoes of their past encounter reverberate through the halls of time. Yet, it is the present that holds the most intrigue - the promise of a riveting contest between two determined teams, each vying to etch their name into the record books.

Note: This article was published on 2024-02-12.