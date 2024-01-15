Iowa and Colorado Ascend in AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll Amidst Top 10 Upsets

In an exhilarating shakeup of the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, Iowa and Colorado have made remarkable leaps to bag the second and third spots respectively. This comes in the wake of a tumultuous week that witnessed several top 10 teams, including the hitherto undefeated UCLA and Baylor, succumbing to losses. South Carolina, maintaining an impeccable record of 15-0 and receiving all first-place votes, continues to reign supreme in the top spot.

The Rise and Fall

The poll unveiled dramatic changes as UCLA took a tumble down to the fifth position, while Baylor slid significantly from fourth to twelfth. The surge of Iowa to the second spot can be attributed to their monumental victory over Indiana. Colorado's ascension is particularly noteworthy as they have marked a 15-1 start for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Movements in the Ranks

Shaking up the rankings further, several other teams made significant strides. USC advanced to the sixth spot and Kansas State to the seventh, achieving their best ranking since 2003. Stanford and UConn also witnessed movements, with UConn making a triumphant return to the top 10. Meanwhile, LSU, the reigning champion, slipped to the tenth spot following a defeat at Auburn. The poll bid adieu to West Virginia, owing to their loss to Iowa State.

On the Verge of History

Adding to the string of events, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands one victory away from equating Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski's record for the most wins in college basketball history. Meanwhile, Florida State climbed to fifteenth place following victories over two ranked teams.