Iona Gaels vs Marist Red Foxes: A Women’s NCAA Basketball Showdown

On the hardwood floors of the Hynes Athletic Center, the Iona Gaels and Marist Red Foxes are girding up for a Women’s NCAA Basketball clash set to unfold on January 6, 2024. The Gaels, with a 5-6 record, are poised to match up against the Red Foxes, who are currently sitting at a 2-10 record. This game, a blend of high stakes and athletic prowess, is set to be broadcast on ESPN+ at 1:00 PM ET.

The Gaels vs Red Foxes: A Look at their Recent Games

In their previous game, the Gaels faltered against Rider, with the final scoreboard reading 63-56. Despite the loss, Sierra DeAngelo and Natalia Otkhmezuri, two of Iona’s standout players, put on commendable performances. On the other side, Marist, despite the valiant efforts of Catie Cunningham and Kiara Fisher, succumbed to Cornell with a scoreline of 74-61.

A Deep Dive into the Season’s Betting Trends

Betting trends for the season reveal that the Gaels and the Red Foxes have an Against the Spread (ATS) record of 4-5-0 and 3-5-0, respectively. A more in-depth look shows that the Gaels, with their average of 58.7 points per game, score less than what the Red Foxes typically concede. However, when Iona crosses the 64.7-points margin, their winning record shows an improvement. Marist’s performance, too, shows a spike when their score exceeds 62.5 points.

Key Players to Watch Out For

Iona’s arsenal includes the likes of Sierra DeAngelo, Ella Fajardo, and Petra Oborilova, who bring a potent mix of skill, strategy, and tenacity to the court. Marist, on the other hand, draws its strength from players like Zaria Demember-Shazer, Catie Cunningham, and Kiara Fisher. Their individual performances could well be the game-changers in the upcoming match.

For fans eager to catch all the action, Women’s NCAA Basketball games, including this matchup between the Gaels and Red Foxes, will be available for streaming on Fubo.