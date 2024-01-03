en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Greece

Ioli Mytilineou: A New Dawn for Greek Equestrian Sport at the Paris Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Ioli Mytilineou: A New Dawn for Greek Equestrian Sport at the Paris Olympics

In a triumphant stride for Greek equestrian sport, 25-year-old show jumper, Ioli Mytilineou, has carved her path to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. This feat marks a pivotal moment as she secured one of the scarce two spots available from the third group for the individual hurdles competitions, reinstating Greece’s presence in the Olympic equestrian arena after a two-decade hiatus.

Securing the Olympic Spot

Mytilineou’s Olympic berth was confirmed following the conclusion of the Olympic classification list on December 31. A relentless pursuit of the necessary score in the Olympic ranking list has paid off, allowing her to continue a cherished family tradition in the sport.

A Legacy Continued

Her journey echoes the footsteps of her mother, Hanna Mytilinaou, who also represented Greece in equestrian show jumping at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. This was the last occasion when Greece participated in this sport at the Olympics, making Mytilineou’s qualification a historic moment for Greek equestrian sport.

A Rare Feat in Greek Equestrian History

Her success mirrors that of Heidi Antictedis, another Greek equestrian who qualified for the Olympics after Sydney 2000, making Ioli only the second Amazon from Greece to achieve this since then. This achievement not only places Mytilineou in an elite group of Greek equestrians but also signifies a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes in the country.

0
Greece Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eldorado Gold Appoints Paul Ferneyhough as New CFO

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tofas Bursa Triumphs Over PAOK in Basketball Champions League Play-Ins

By Salman Khan

Sokratis Steps Up in Real Betis's Defense Amid Chadi Riad's Absence

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve in Greece: Police Intercept Migrants, Arrest Smugglers

By Safak Costu

ELLAKTOR S.A. Conducts Share Buyback Program, Repurchases Own Shares ...
@Business · 8 hours
ELLAKTOR S.A. Conducts Share Buyback Program, Repurchases Own Shares ...
heart comment 0
Riviera Travel and Celestyal Cruises Launch Exclusive Greek Odyssey

By Safak Costu

Riviera Travel and Celestyal Cruises Launch Exclusive Greek Odyssey
Unstoppable Trio: Cosmatos, Agence Maritime Mohab, and Express Global Logistics Conquer Massive Logistics Challenges

By Safak Costu

Unstoppable Trio: Cosmatos, Agence Maritime Mohab, and Express Global Logistics Conquer Massive Logistics Challenges
Aegean Airlines Announces Buyback of Warrants Held by Hellenic Republic

By Safak Costu

Aegean Airlines Announces Buyback of Warrants Held by Hellenic Republic
Santorini’s Athina Luxury Suites Eyes 2024 World’s Best Award; Southeast Asia Travel Industry Set to Peak

By Safak Costu

Santorini's Athina Luxury Suites Eyes 2024 World's Best Award; Southeast Asia Travel Industry Set to Peak
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
15 seconds
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
15 seconds
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
16 seconds
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
32 seconds
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
34 seconds
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
34 seconds
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
37 seconds
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy
37 seconds
2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy
Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan Avoids Charges Amid Stalking Accusations, Political Challenges Remain
45 seconds
Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan Avoids Charges Amid Stalking Accusations, Political Challenges Remain
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
12 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app