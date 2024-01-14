en English
Social Issues

IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:03 am EST
In a significant move that recognizes the growing influence of social media, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued a set of guidelines that permit athletes to share their personal experiences from the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games on their personal social media accounts. The move, which marks a departure from previous restrictions, is seen as an attempt by the IOC to adapt to the digital age and engage with a younger audience.

Posting Within Limits

According to the official Social and Digital Media Guidelines, athletes can post photographs and audio or video recordings up to two minutes in length. However, they are not permitted to broadcast live or use content created by artificial intelligence. The guidelines also mandate that all social media posts must align with the Olympic values of respect, excellence, and friendship, and must steer clear of any discriminatory, obscene, or offensive content.

Respecting Boundaries and Privacy

The IOC has also delineated specific rules regarding the timing and location of posts. Athletes are authorized to post during various Olympic events, albeit with restrictions. They can post only before or after competitions and only outside certain restricted areas like medical zones. In instances where posts include other individuals, athletes are required to obtain their consent before sharing such content.

Commercial Content and Cyberbullying Measures

While athletes are allowed to express gratitude to their sponsors, the IOC has strictly prohibited the inclusion of any commercial content in the posts. This measure seeks to protect the rights of the official sponsors of the Olympic Games. Furthermore, the IOC has taken steps to ensure the mental well-being of athletes, implementing measures to protect against cyberbullying. These include real-time reporting of offensive content and a dedicated mental health area in the Olympic Village to support athletes who may be affected by such incidents.

The IOC’s social media guidelines, while groundbreaking, also apply to other accredited individuals. There is a separate set of guidelines in place for non-athletes. This progressive step by the IOC exemplifies the changing dynamics of sports in the digital era and the need for sports bodies to adapt to these changes for greater inclusivity and engagement.

Social Issues Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

