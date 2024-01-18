en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Invicta Dynamos Refuse to Continue Game After Brawl: Disciplinary Actions Await

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Invicta Dynamos Refuse to Continue Game After Brawl: Disciplinary Actions Await

In a tumultuous turn of events at the Challenge Cup tie, the Invicta Dynamos made the controversial decision not to continue their face-off against Streatham, citing player safety following a mass brawl. The ice was set ablaze with rising tensions and heavy body checks, culminating in an all-out melee that saw multiple players from both teams expelled.

Series of Unfortunate Events

The match took a dark turn when Streatham’s Josh Martin was thrown out for a check from behind. As the game progressed, it became an arena for aggression, rather than skill. The final straw arrived with the first period’s conclusion. JJ Pitchley of Streatham and Invicta’s Josh Condren engaged in a fight, sparking a brawl involving several players.

Aftermath and Implications

Following the brawl, Invicta stood their ground, refusing to return to the ice. Under normal circumstances, league rules would dictate a 5-0 forfeit win for Streatham. However, with the unprecedented events unfolding, it remains to be seen how the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) intervenes and what disciplinary actions will follow. Streatham has indicated its intention to cooperate fully with the EIHL in this regard.

Coach’s Perspective

Streatham’s coach, Ben Paynter, was vocal about his disapproval of the violence, expecting better sportsmanship from his team. He acknowledged that the focus would inevitably shift from the game’s outcome to the mass brawl. In a subsequent league match, Streatham managed to regain some semblance of control, defeating the Dynamos 8-3.

As the dust settles, Invicta Dynamos look forward to putting these unsavoury incidents behind. With a player leaving the club following the Streatham incident, they are ready to face the Romford Buccaneers on Sunday, hoping for a game where skill trumps aggression.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
32 seconds ago
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Skwheel, a pioneer in the world of winter sports, has taken a quantum leap forward with their latest invention, the Skwheel One. This groundbreaking product is a pair of electric-powered skis that promise to transform the skiing experience by eliminating the reliance on snow and specific seasons. This innovation brings skiing to regions where snow
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
1 min ago
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
5 mins ago
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
1 min ago
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
1 min ago
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
1 min ago
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Latest Headlines
World News
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
32 seconds
Skwheel Unveils Skwheel One: Electric-Powered Skis Set to Revolutionize Skiing
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
55 seconds
Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
1 min
Livingston FC Breaks Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Scottish Cup
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
1 min
Injury Update: NHL Players Set to Return as Regular Season Continues
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
1 min
Kyle Klein Takes Helm as New Head Football Coach at Buena Regional High School
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
1 min
Player Ratings: A Tapestry of Performances in the Inter vs Lazio Match
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
4 mins
Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
4 mins
From Fast Food Addiction to UK's Fittest Man: Zack George's Transformation into Gladiator Steel
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
5 mins
Arsenal Triumphs Over Everton in Thrilling Women's Super League Match
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app