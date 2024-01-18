en English
Football

Investigation into PSG’s Alleged Tax Favoritism Over Neymar’s Transfer Intensifies

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Investigation into PSG’s Alleged Tax Favoritism Over Neymar’s Transfer Intensifies

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a prominent football club, has come under the scanner of anti-corruption units for alleged favorable tax treatment concerning the high-profile transfer of Neymar. Neymar’s shift from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 was a significant event in the football world, shattering records with a transfer fee of 222 million euros. However, the Brazilian footballer’s stint at PSG, despite yielding 118 goals in 173 matches, was marred by frequent injuries.

The Investigation Unfolds

The probe into PSG’s alleged preferential tax treatment accelerated when the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Tax Fraud conducted a raid on the French Ministry of Finance’s offices. The focus of the raids centered on claims that the French government granted PSG tax reliefs to facilitate Neymar’s transfer. The investigation also delves into potential tax evasion issues.

The Implications

The seriousness with which the French authorities are handling the allegations of state aid suggests significant implications for both PSG and the French government. If these suspicions are confirmed, the consequences could potentially alter the dynamics of football financing and raise questions about the role of state support in bolstering sports clubs.

Neymar’s Journey Continues

In the wake of these developments, Neymar has moved on to Saudi Al-Hilal, maintaining the trend of the Saudi Pro League’s high-profile sign-ups. The deal with Al-Hilal reportedly earns Neymar 100 million euros per season, with PSG benefiting from a transfer payment of an equivalent amount.

Football Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

