Investigation into PSG’s Alleged Tax Favoritism Over Neymar’s Transfer Intensifies

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a prominent football club, has come under the scanner of anti-corruption units for alleged favorable tax treatment concerning the high-profile transfer of Neymar. Neymar’s shift from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 was a significant event in the football world, shattering records with a transfer fee of 222 million euros. However, the Brazilian footballer’s stint at PSG, despite yielding 118 goals in 173 matches, was marred by frequent injuries.

The Investigation Unfolds

The probe into PSG’s alleged preferential tax treatment accelerated when the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Tax Fraud conducted a raid on the French Ministry of Finance’s offices. The focus of the raids centered on claims that the French government granted PSG tax reliefs to facilitate Neymar’s transfer. The investigation also delves into potential tax evasion issues.

The Implications

The seriousness with which the French authorities are handling the allegations of state aid suggests significant implications for both PSG and the French government. If these suspicions are confirmed, the consequences could potentially alter the dynamics of football financing and raise questions about the role of state support in bolstering sports clubs.

Neymar’s Journey Continues

In the wake of these developments, Neymar has moved on to Saudi Al-Hilal, maintaining the trend of the Saudi Pro League’s high-profile sign-ups. The deal with Al-Hilal reportedly earns Neymar 100 million euros per season, with PSG benefiting from a transfer payment of an equivalent amount.