Golf

Intissar Rich: From Tangiers to Triumph – A Journey Fueled by Ambition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Intissar Rich: From Tangiers to Triumph – A Journey Fueled by Ambition

Intissar Rich, a Moroccan native, has etched her name in the annals of golf history with a triumphant victory at the recent GCC Golf Championships in Oman. The UAE passport holder, who won an individual gold medal and led the UAE Ladies team to glory, has marked her first major achievement for her adopted country. This victory is the latest feather in her cap in a journey that began in Tangiers and has now reached the UAE.

Ambition Fuels Drive

Playing off a plus three handicap, Intissar’s ambition is not just to compete but to excel. She is resolute in her aim to turn professional and compete on the LPGA Tour, the top tier of women’s golf. To achieve this, she practices almost daily at The Els Club, Dubai, with her eyes set on participating in the LET Tour school this year.

From Tangiers to the UAE

Intissar’s golf journey began in Tangiers, where she was introduced to the sport at a tender age. The turning point in her career came when her talent caught the eye of General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation. Recognizing her potential, he extended an invitation for her to come to the UAE and offered her citizenship. Since then, Intissar has embraced Emirati culture and the opportunities provided by her new home country.

Persistence and Opportunity

Intissar’s story is not just about a golf career; it is a tale of persistence, ambition, and the pursuit of a dream. It showcases how opportunities, like the one provided by the UAE, can change lives and fuel dreams. With her recent victory, Intissar has proven that she is determined to reach the top, and her journey is far from over.

0
Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

