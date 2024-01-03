en English
Business

Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events

Major sporting events lined up for 2024 are projected to catalyze a boom in the sales of sporting goods, according to Intersport, a leading retail association spearheaded by Alexander von Preen. These events, which include the European Men’s Handball Championship in Germany, the Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic, the European Men’s Football Championship in Germany, and the Paris-based Olympic Games, are anticipated to elevate public interest in sports, thereby boosting the sales of related merchandise.

Sporting Events as a Catalyst for Sales

Von Preen remains optimistic about the potential of these events to drive sales, despite the decade-long waning of merchandising due to manufacturers’ direct marketing. The German national football team, under the tutelage of coach Julian Nagelsmann, is a prime example. Although the team met with setbacks in recent major tournaments, its performance, especially in the European Championship, could significantly influence sales.

Unfazed by Insolvency

Despite SportScheck, Intersport’s largest German member, declaring insolvency, the association’s long-term sales aspirations remain unscathed. The goal is to achieve sales around six billion euros and secure a market share exceeding 30% by 2030. Intersport, which manages nearly 1,400 stores across Germany, reported sales approximating 3.3 billion euros for the 2021/22 financial year. They anticipate over 5% growth for the past financial year.

Awaited Financial Results

The specific financial results for the last financial year are scheduled for disclosure at the end of January. It remains to be seen whether Intersport’s predictions for a surge in sales, driven by major sports events, will materialize to the anticipated extent.

Business Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

