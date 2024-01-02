Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event

Internet sensation, Rut Daniels, celebrated for his blend of outdoorsy and humorous content, is set to grace the upcoming Fishing for Ducks event as a special guest. This event, reputed to be the world’s largest Ducks Unlimited Event, has amplified the excitement by offering participants an opportunity to meet Rut Daniels through a unique giveaway.

A Chance to Win

Participants wishing to secure this golden opportunity need to tag two friends in the event promotion. A random draw on January 13th will reveal the winner. The enticing prize bundle comprises of six tickets to the event and a $250 Catchin’ Deers gift card, promising a memorable experience for the lucky winner and their friends.

The Fishing for Ducks Event

Scheduled for February 17th, the event will be held at Mille Lacs in Garrison. The entry fee has been set at $30 per person per hole until February 12th. Thereafter, the fee will increase to $40. The organizers aim to maintain full visibility of all participants and fishing holes, and therefore, have placed restrictions on the use of fish houses, shelters, or windbreaks during the event.

Join the Adventure

For those keen on experiencing this unique convergence of fishing and duck conservation, further details and ticket purchasing options are available on the event’s website. This event promises not just the thrill of fishing but also the chance to contribute to a cause, all under the watchful eye of the charismatic Rut Daniels.