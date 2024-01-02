en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event

Internet sensation, Rut Daniels, celebrated for his blend of outdoorsy and humorous content, is set to grace the upcoming Fishing for Ducks event as a special guest. This event, reputed to be the world’s largest Ducks Unlimited Event, has amplified the excitement by offering participants an opportunity to meet Rut Daniels through a unique giveaway.

A Chance to Win

Participants wishing to secure this golden opportunity need to tag two friends in the event promotion. A random draw on January 13th will reveal the winner. The enticing prize bundle comprises of six tickets to the event and a $250 Catchin’ Deers gift card, promising a memorable experience for the lucky winner and their friends.

The Fishing for Ducks Event

Scheduled for February 17th, the event will be held at Mille Lacs in Garrison. The entry fee has been set at $30 per person per hole until February 12th. Thereafter, the fee will increase to $40. The organizers aim to maintain full visibility of all participants and fishing holes, and therefore, have placed restrictions on the use of fish houses, shelters, or windbreaks during the event.

Join the Adventure

For those keen on experiencing this unique convergence of fishing and duck conservation, further details and ticket purchasing options are available on the event’s website. This event promises not just the thrill of fishing but also the chance to contribute to a cause, all under the watchful eye of the charismatic Rut Daniels.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree

By Salman Khan

Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023

By Salman Khan

Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears

By Salman Khan

Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo

By Salman Khan

UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quart ...
@Hockey · 1 min
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quart ...
heart comment 0
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More

By Salman Khan

Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown

By Salman Khan

Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid

By Salman Khan

Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC

By Salman Khan

Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC
Latest Headlines
World News
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
37 seconds
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
40 seconds
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
48 seconds
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
1 min
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
1 min
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
1 min
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
1 min
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
1 min
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
1 min
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
31 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
36 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
39 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
46 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app