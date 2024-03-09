Internal Conflict Erupts at Para Shooting World Cup: Malik Accuses Singh's Wife of Interference

The World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup recently became the stage for an unexpected showdown, not among athletes, but within the ranks of its own Local Organising Committee (LOC). At the heart of this discord lies a clash between two high-profile figures in Indian para sports - Deepa Malik, the head of the LOC, and Gursharan Singh, its Secretary General, over the alleged undue interference by Singh's wife, Lata Singh, during the event's proceedings.

The Root of the Controversy

Deepa Malik, a former President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the current chairperson of the LOC, brought the issue into the limelight through a detailed letter. Dated March 8, this correspondence addressed to the PCI, Sports Authority of India, and the union sports ministry, outlined a series of alleged transgressions by Lata Singh. These included her unauthorized presence in areas restricted to officials and LOC members, interference in the work of the broadcasting team, and disruptions during a critical interaction between senior WSPS officials. Malik's letter underscored the breach of protocol and the potential jeopardy such actions could pose to the event's integrity.

PCI's Stand and Gursharan Singh's Response

In response to the allegations, Gursharan Singh defended his wife's presence at the venue, attributing it to a simple gesture of assistance towards the volunteers. He contested the portrayal of Lata Singh's actions as interference, emphasizing her accredited status which permitted her movements within the venue. This rebuttal, however, did not address the concerns raised about the sanctity of official and restricted zones. Earlier, in a PCI executive committee meeting held in January, the issue of family members' involvement in official capacities was flagged, leading to a decision against such practices.

Implications for the WSPS World Cup

This internal strife has cast a shadow over the WSPS World Cup, spotlighting the challenges of governance and management within sports organizations. The confrontation between Malik and Singh underscores a broader issue of roles, responsibilities, and boundaries within sports administration. As the event progresses, the focus ideally should be on the athletes and the sport, yet this incident has diverted attention to the organizational dynamics at play. The fallout from this controversy could prompt a reevaluation of policies and practices governing the involvement of officials' family members in sports events, aiming to safeguard the integrity and smooth operation of such international competitions.