Interior Minister Kamel Feki's Visit to Qatar: Strengthening Security Cooperation and Assessing Asian Cup 2023

Interior Minister Kamel Feki recently journeyed to Qatar to grace the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of student candidates at the Police College. His visit also included a crucial meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The core of their conversations revolved around strengthening bilateral cooperation and shared security programs, and potential avenues to bolster these ties.

Exploring Security Command Centre of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Minister Feki, along with his delegation, also toured the Security Command Centre of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, a significant soccer tournament underway from January 12 to February 10, 2023. The visit constituted an evaluation of the current security operations, strategies, and the communication and coordination mechanisms among various security, military, and civilian entities. The objective was to ensure the comprehensive safety and security of all individuals involved in the Asian Cup.

Qatar's Success in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Qatar has been making headlines as the first team to progress to the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, following their triumph over Tajikistan in a Group A match. The tournament, held in nine World Cup-quality stadiums, is under the global spotlight and has received widespread media accolades. The opening match between Qatar and Lebanon saw an unprecedented attendance of over 80,000 spectators.

Bilateral Meeting and MoU Signing

Simultaneously, the Minister of Interior of Qatar held meetings with ministers from other nations, including Rwanda, to discuss security cooperation and mutual interests. A security Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Qatar and Rwanda to fortify cooperation relations. The Rwandan delegation, too, was briefed on the security plans and operations at the Security Command Center for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tournament.

The hosting of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 by Qatar, especially after China's withdrawal, signifies the nation's capability to shoulder such a prestigious event. The Qatari national team captain's decision to allow the Palestinian team captain to recite the tournament's oath, sent a strong message of solidarity with Palestine. Despite a setback with Omani football player Tamim Al Balushi's knee injury, the tournament continues with high spirits and anticipation.