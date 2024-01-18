Inter&Co Makes History with Naming Rights for Major U.S. Stadium

In a groundbreaking development, Inter&Co, a leading provider of financial and digital commerce services, has secured the naming rights for the Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride's home venue. The stadium, henceforth known as the Inter&Co Stadium, is etching an indelible mark in the history of U.S. sports, becoming the first major stadium to have naming rights owned by a Latin-American financial institution.

Inter&Co's Landmark International Partnership

This partnership signifies Inter&Co's debut on the international stage, showcasing the company's vision to bridge soccer cultures and amplify fan experiences. The Inter&Co Stadium, previously named Exploria Stadium, has been a host to a multitude of sports and entertainment events. The venue will continue to diversify its offerings, with plans to host cultural and music events in the pipeline. The stadium will reopen its doors to the public with an exciting friendly match between Orlando City SC and Clube de Regatas do Flamengo on January 27.

Technological Enhancements and Hospitality Upgrades

The partnership agreement also encompasses significant technological enhancements for the Inter&Co Stadium. The planned upgrades include the installation of new LED displays, video boards, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, and 5G antennas, alongside interactive displays. These upgrades aim to elevate the fan experience, ensuring a seamless and immersive viewing experience. Inter&Co's commitment extends to the introduction of new hospitality options, further bolstering the stadium's appeal.

Inter&Co's Super App and Community Initiatives

Inter&Co's Super App will offer Orlando fans an array of financial services, thereby establishing Inter&Co as a financial partner to the community. The company is set to collaborate with the clubs on various community initiatives, primarily focusing on financial literacy. The partnership will introduce new grassroots initiatives, enhancing local financial literacy programs and making a significant contribution to the Orlando community.

In conclusion, Inter&Co's partnership with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride is not just a business deal. It is a fusion of soccer cultures, a commitment to community development, and a step towards enhancing fan experiences. The Inter&Co Stadium, with its technological enhancements and brand-new hospitality options, is set to become a landmark venue in the realm of U.S. sports.