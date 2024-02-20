Inter Miami Teams Up with JPMorgan Chase for Stadium Naming Rights in Ft. Lauderdale

In an unprecedented move that has stirred the sports and finance worlds alike, Inter Miami has joined forces with JPMorgan Chase, marking the financial giant's first venture into soccer stadium naming rights. This transformative partnership renames the soccer team's temporary residence in Ft. Lauderdale to Chase Stadium, signaling a new era for the club and its fans. As of today, the stadium, formerly known as DRV PNK Stadium, embarks on this journey with a name that carries the weight of financial heritage and sporting aspiration.

A Groundbreaking Partnership

The multiyear agreement between Inter Miami and JPMorgan Chase is not just about renaming a stadium. It embodies a comprehensive collaboration that extends to the entitlement rights for the J.P. Morgan Suite Level and VIP Entrance, alongside prominent in-stadium signage, LED board exposure, and unique perks for Chase cardholders. This partnership not only exemplifies Chase's commitment to expanding its presence in the realm of sports but also highlights Inter Miami's ambition to foster a deeper connection with its supporters and the broader community.

With this deal, Chase card customers stand to gain from an array of exclusive benefits. These include a dedicated stadium entrance, pre-sale access to tickets, preferred seating options, and attractive discounts on merchandise and food. Notably, during Inter Miami's home opener, Chase customers will enjoy a 25% discount at select concession stands, enhancing the fan experience right from the start.

More Than Just a Name Change

Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami CF's Chief Business Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the shared visions and ambitions of both entities. He remarked, "This is a landmark moment for our club. Partnering with a global leader like JPMorgan Chase not only elevates our brand but also aligns us with a partner that shares our aspirations for growth and excellence."

This collaboration marks Chase's inaugural step into the soccer stadium naming rights arena, broadening its extensive portfolio of associations with other prestigious sports entities, including Madison Square Garden, the US Open, and the NBA. The integration of Chase branding throughout the stadium's interior and exterior starting this season is set to create a vibrant atmosphere that resonates with the dynamic spirit of soccer.

Looking towards the Future

The renaming of Inter Miami's stadium to Chase Stadium is a testament to the club's ongoing evolution and its relentless pursuit of success both on and off the pitch. As the team continues to compete at this venue until at least mid-2025, the partnership lays a solid foundation for future growth, promising a host of exciting opportunities for fans, players, and the community.

Looking ahead, Inter Miami plans to move to a new $350M stadium in Miami Freedom Park, a development that will further cement the club's presence in the heart of the city's vibrant sports culture. This transition, coupled with the newfound partnership with JPMorgan Chase, heralds a bright future for the club, characterized by innovation, ambition, and a deep connection with its fanbase.

In a landscape where sports and finance increasingly intersect, the partnership between Inter Miami and JPMorgan Chase stands out as a beacon of strategic collaboration and shared vision. As Chase Stadium welcomes fans and players alike, it symbolizes not just a name change, but a step forward in redefining what a sporting venue can be and the experiences it can offer.