Intense Matches and Impressive Plays in Recent NBIAA Hockey Games

Recent games in the New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association (NBIAA) hockey league have exhibited a range of outcomes, marked by impressive performances and nail-biting finishes. Teams from across the region pitted their skills against each other, resulting in a showcase of talent and team spirit.

Woodstock High School Shines in Victory

At the Peter Murray Arena, Woodstock High School demonstrated their prowess against Harbour View High School, emerging victorious with an impressive 8-2 score. The key players behind Woodstock's triumph included scorers Ales Fiala and Ethan Culberson, with Kaden Kidney providing noteworthy assists. The team's defensive stronghold was maintained by goalie Isaac Fleming as he warded off attacks from Harbour View, whose net was defended by Ben Palmer.

Close Call for Cite Des Jeunes A.-M. Sormany and Oromocto Home Hardware Blues

In a neck-and-neck game at King Arrow Arena, Cite Des Jeunes A.-M. Sormany scraped past the Oromocto Home Hardware Blues with a narrow 5-4 victory. The match saw significant contributions from Michael John Power and Maxime Guimond for A.-M. Sormany, while Ethan Knorr stood out for Oromocto with his scoring. Jax Porter and Jacob Terras defended the nets for Oromocto and A.-M. Sormany respectively.

Individual Brilliance in Caps versus Canadians Match

A game featuring the Caps against the Canadians underlined the individual talents within the teams. Standout scorers from both sides included Cohen Graham and Carter Kennedy. Dawson Brewer and Nolan Gillingham served as the last line of defence for the Caps and Canadians respectively, making crucial saves as goalies.

Other NBIAA Games

Additional NBIAA games saw L'Odyssée win 5-0 against Moncton High, with Josée Richard, Adèle Gallant, and Alexia Wheeler on the scoring board. Riverview High School secured a 7-1 win against Tantramar Regional High School. Mathieu Martin clinched a 7-0 victory against Tantramar Regional High School Lady Titans, featuring Marilou Pitre and Emilie Allain as scorers. Clément Cormier dominated with a 10-0 win against Moncton High School, while Harrison Trimble won 6-2 against Moncton High. In the NB PEI Major U15 AAA Hockey League, North West won 3-0 against Dieppe, and in the NB U13 AAA League, Beavers triumphed 4-1 against Riptide.