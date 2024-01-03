Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games

Intel is joining forces with Olympic partners to bring a game-changing private 5G network technology to the much-anticipated Olympic Games Paris 2024. The new technology promises to revolutionize the way journalists and broadcasters cover the event, making its debut at five venues and the opening ceremony.

5G Over Wi-Fi: A Quantum Leap

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, the private 5G network technology offers superior security, coverage, and ease of use. It is completely wireless, which drastically cuts down on setup and teardown time. A portable mobile radio base station can be installed within an hour and is compact enough to be carried in a car. These features enable greater flexibility in capturing live footage from challenging outdoor locations.

Energy Efficiency and Quality Output

The new system is more energy-efficient, consuming less than 1kW of power. It is designed with an ‘upload centric’ approach and uses private frequencies to sidestep the congestion and unreliability of public networks. This results in ultra high-definition video transmission with minimal latency, creating an uninterrupted and seamless viewing experience.

Implications Beyond the Sporting Arena

The potential of this technology extends far beyond the sporting arena. Industries such as defense, manufacturing, and transportation stand to benefit from the advantages private 5G networks offer. To further innovation in this field, Cisco and Intel plan to establish global private 5G innovation centers in Europe.

Intel’s private 5G network technology aims to simplify video production at live events while offering scalability and cost-effectiveness. With Intel providing central processing units, virtual RAN, video encoding and decoding, and other critical functions, the future of broadcasting at live events looks promising.