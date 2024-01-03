en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games

Intel is joining forces with Olympic partners to bring a game-changing private 5G network technology to the much-anticipated Olympic Games Paris 2024. The new technology promises to revolutionize the way journalists and broadcasters cover the event, making its debut at five venues and the opening ceremony.

5G Over Wi-Fi: A Quantum Leap

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, the private 5G network technology offers superior security, coverage, and ease of use. It is completely wireless, which drastically cuts down on setup and teardown time. A portable mobile radio base station can be installed within an hour and is compact enough to be carried in a car. These features enable greater flexibility in capturing live footage from challenging outdoor locations.

Energy Efficiency and Quality Output

The new system is more energy-efficient, consuming less than 1kW of power. It is designed with an ‘upload centric’ approach and uses private frequencies to sidestep the congestion and unreliability of public networks. This results in ultra high-definition video transmission with minimal latency, creating an uninterrupted and seamless viewing experience.

Implications Beyond the Sporting Arena

The potential of this technology extends far beyond the sporting arena. Industries such as defense, manufacturing, and transportation stand to benefit from the advantages private 5G networks offer. To further innovation in this field, Cisco and Intel plan to establish global private 5G innovation centers in Europe.

Intel’s private 5G network technology aims to simplify video production at live events while offering scalability and cost-effectiveness. With Intel providing central processing units, virtual RAN, video encoding and decoding, and other critical functions, the future of broadcasting at live events looks promising.

0
France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
3 mins ago
The Constantin Legacy: Tradition and Innovation in Healthcare
In the early 2000s, radiologist Serge Constantin laid the foundation for what would become a renowned private hospitalization entity in Hérault, France, known as the Clinipole Group. Originating from the flagship Parc clinic in Castelnau-le-Lez, the group has undergone substantial structuring and diversification under the aegis of Serge and his two sons, Olivier and Thomas
The Constantin Legacy: Tradition and Innovation in Healthcare
Czech Firefighters Deployed to Aid France Amidst Flooding Crisis
2 hours ago
Czech Firefighters Deployed to Aid France Amidst Flooding Crisis
KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice
2 hours ago
KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
8 mins ago
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
38 mins ago
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
Tikehau Capital Reveals Share and Voting Rights Count in Line with French Regulations
53 mins ago
Tikehau Capital Reveals Share and Voting Rights Count in Line with French Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
44 seconds
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
47 seconds
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
55 seconds
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
1 min
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
1 min
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
1 min
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
1 min
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Suggests Gut Microbiota Changes After Bariatric Surgery Can Influence Metabolism
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
3 mins
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
38 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
40 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
49 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
50 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
59 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app