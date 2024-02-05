Inside Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin and Ben Weyand's Relationship

Olympic gymnast, Nastia Liukin's relationship with Ben Weyand has been a heartwarming tale of companionship since the couple openly acknowledged their bond in April 2022. Initially made official through a series of vacation photos from Costa Rica shared on Instagram, the relationship has since blossomed, becoming a source of joy and inspiration for their followers.

A New Chapter Post-Retirement

Having retired from gymnastics at the tender age of 18 after achieving her dream of winning a gold medal, Nastia Liukin confessed to initial uncertainties about her future. In an essay penned for Bustle, she expressed her concerns about life post-retirement. However, as time unfolded, she found herself cherishing new aspects of her life, particularly her relationship with Ben Weyand, alongside her family and friends.

Weyand: A Man of Many Talents

Ben Weyand, the current vice president of finance at Trive Capital, is a man of many talents. With a degree in finance from the University of Oklahoma and a master's degree in corporate finance from Southern Methodist University, Weyand has made his mark in the world of finance. However, his interests extend beyond the financial realm. An avid sports fan, he played football during his university days and continues to indulge in outdoor activities like surfing, biking, and golfing, as evinced by his Instagram posts.

Shared Love for Sports

The couple's shared love for sports is palpable, with frequent appearances at sports events like the ESPYs and football games. Their Instagram posts often depict their travels, shared moments, and relationship celebrations. One of the more amusing segments of their social media narrative includes Weyand's humorous attempts to imitate Liukin's gymnastic moves.

In a birthday tribute to Weyand, Liukin extolled his genuine enthusiasm for life and the people in it, further solidifying their bond in the public eye. Their love story serves as a testament to the fact that life beyond professional achievements can be equally, if not more, fulfilling.