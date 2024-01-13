Inside Novak Djokovic’s Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic share a relationship that traces back to their initial meeting at Niki Pilic’s academy in Oberschleissheim, near Munich, in 2001. At this juncture, Ivanisevic, despite once being the world No.2, had witnessed his career tumble to a ranking of No.125. He had endured setbacks such as a first-round loss in qualifying at the Australian Open and was absent from the French Open.

Ivanisevic’s Wildcard Entry to Wimbledon

Despite these professional hurdles, Wimbledon acknowledged Ivanisevic’s past contributions to tennis by extending him a wildcard. This gesture signified his status as a considerable attraction for the tournament, where he had previously fallen short in three finals.

Ivanisevic as Djokovic’s Coach

The article proceeds to delve into Ivanisevic’s career trajectory and his subsequent role as a coach. It is likely to highlight his influence on Djokovic’s career and the attributes that make him an effective mentor. However, the specific details of Ivanisevic’s coaching techniques, his sway on Djokovic, and the outcomes of their partnership were not delineated in the excerpt.

Djokovic’s Current Wrist Injury

Recently, Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic addressed Djokovic’s wrist injury ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic grappled with a wrist injury during his United Cup match against Alex de Minaur and sent a message to Emma Raducanu in the process.

Djokovic’s Aspiration for 2024

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Djokovic in an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia, pushing Djokovic to strive to augment his already record-breaking Grand Slam haul in 2024.