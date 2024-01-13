en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Croatia

Inside Novak Djokovic’s Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Inside Novak Djokovic’s Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic share a relationship that traces back to their initial meeting at Niki Pilic’s academy in Oberschleissheim, near Munich, in 2001. At this juncture, Ivanisevic, despite once being the world No.2, had witnessed his career tumble to a ranking of No.125. He had endured setbacks such as a first-round loss in qualifying at the Australian Open and was absent from the French Open.

Ivanisevic’s Wildcard Entry to Wimbledon

Despite these professional hurdles, Wimbledon acknowledged Ivanisevic’s past contributions to tennis by extending him a wildcard. This gesture signified his status as a considerable attraction for the tournament, where he had previously fallen short in three finals.

Ivanisevic as Djokovic’s Coach

The article proceeds to delve into Ivanisevic’s career trajectory and his subsequent role as a coach. It is likely to highlight his influence on Djokovic’s career and the attributes that make him an effective mentor. However, the specific details of Ivanisevic’s coaching techniques, his sway on Djokovic, and the outcomes of their partnership were not delineated in the excerpt.

Djokovic’s Current Wrist Injury

Recently, Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic addressed Djokovic’s wrist injury ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic grappled with a wrist injury during his United Cup match against Alex de Minaur and sent a message to Emma Raducanu in the process.

Djokovic’s Aspiration for 2024

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Djokovic in an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia, pushing Djokovic to strive to augment his already record-breaking Grand Slam haul in 2024.

0
Croatia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Croatia

See more
7 hours ago
Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage in Split-Dalmatia County
The sustainability of tourism has become a focal point for the Split-Dalmatia County, as its tourist board director, Ivana Vladović, underlines the significance, challenges, and opportunities it presents. In a region with a rich history of self-sustaining practices, the need to uphold authenticity while adapting to evolving tourism trends is of paramount importance. Preserving the
Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage in Split-Dalmatia County
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
The Smile Premieres 'Friend of a Friend' From Upcoming Album 'Wall of Eyes'
3 days ago
The Smile Premieres 'Friend of a Friend' From Upcoming Album 'Wall of Eyes'
Reviving Istria's Ancient Jewellery Legacy: A Tale of Croatian Cultural Heritage
14 hours ago
Reviving Istria's Ancient Jewellery Legacy: A Tale of Croatian Cultural Heritage
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
16 hours ago
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Zambratija Boat: A Testament to Ancient Shipbuilding Prowess
1 day ago
Zambratija Boat: A Testament to Ancient Shipbuilding Prowess
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
14 seconds
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
41 seconds
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
44 seconds
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
1 min
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
1 min
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
2 mins
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
Senator Lankford's Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal
4 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal
Brooklyn Nets Face Pivotal Decision as Nic Claxton Nears Free Agency
4 mins
Brooklyn Nets Face Pivotal Decision as Nic Claxton Nears Free Agency
Florida Governor's Presidential Campaign: A Tale of Struggle and Ambition
5 mins
Florida Governor's Presidential Campaign: A Tale of Struggle and Ambition
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
37 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app