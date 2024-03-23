Inquest Finds NRL Training Session Prior to Keith Titmuss' Death Excessively Harsh

During a coronial inquest into the sudden demise of Keith Titmuss, a rising NRL player, it was determined that the first preseason training session was inappropriately strenuous, contributing to his death. The session, lasting 139 minutes with both outdoor and indoor components, was flagged as overly tough for Titmuss, who had the lowest aerobic capacity among his teammates.

Investigating the Training Intensity

The inquest, led by counsel assisting Adam Casselden, SC, scrutinized the training's duration and intensity, revealing that it did not account for the individual characteristics of players like Titmuss. Despite former Manly coach Des Hasler's description of the session as moderate, expert testimony suggested otherwise, pointing out Titmuss' high body mass and low aerobic fitness as risk factors for his overheating and fatal collapse.

Recommendations and Responses

Casselden proposed several recommendations to the NRL, including the implementation of a 14-day acclimatization period for players returning from breaks, individualized training programs, and the presence of medical officers during high-risk sessions. These suggestions aim to prevent future incidents of exertional heatstroke among players. In response, both Manly and the NRL have reportedly taken steps to address these concerns, with the NRL reviewing its heat policy.

Family and Community Impact

The tragic loss of Titmuss has resonated deeply within the rugby league community, prompting a reassessment of training methods and player welfare protocols. His family's call for improved safety measures and the NRL's proactive approach highlight a collective commitment to ensuring the well-being of athletes. The inquest's findings serve as a somber reminder of the critical balance between training intensity and player safety.