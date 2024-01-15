Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon’s Speed Skating Oval

The Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval, nestled within the Gordie Howe Sports Complex in Saskatoon, has been the epicentre of a unique innovation addressing startling cracking issues. The challenge emerged post the relocation of the Saskatoon Lions Speed Skating Club in 2019, from a conventional setting where ice froze directly on grass to the new oval with an underlying plastic barrier designed to safeguard the running track.

Unravelling the Cracking Conundrum

The shift in terrain resulted in the formation of dangerous cracks on the ice surface, posing a significant threat to the skaters. The search for a solution led Chris Veeman, a coach at the club, to stumble upon a 1993 research paper by Russian scientist N.K. Vasiliev. The paper proposed an avant-garde approach of using fibreglass mesh to enhance the strength of ice.

Materializing Innovation

In collaboration with engineers and students from the University of Saskatchewan, an array of materials were put to test. The results were conclusive; fibreglass mesh remarkably improved the ice’s flexibility and durability. A team of over 20 volunteers then embarked on the task of applying the mesh to the oval’s expansive 8,000-square-meter surface.

Reaping the Rewards of Resilience

The innovative method bore fruit, reducing the incidence of cracking and significantly improving the ice quality for skating. This breakthrough has not just transformed the Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval, but could pave the way for wider applications. Public skating areas, backyard rinks, and even ice roads could greatly benefit from this technology, thus ensuring safety and enhancing the skating experience.