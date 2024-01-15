Injury Woes Threaten Edinburgh Rugby's Cup Ambitions

In a recent Challenge Cup match against Gloucester, Edinburgh Rugby suffered a significant blow. Two key players, Robin Hislop and Mark Bennett, will be missing from the upcoming game due to knee injuries. Hislop's injury might sideline him for several months, pending MRI results. The team's winger, Wes Goosen, also incurred a quad injury, the severity of which remains unknown. Additionally, Darcy Graham's participation in the next match is uncertain due to a minor quad issue. In contrast, Duhan van der Merwe is slated to return after attending his sister's wedding.

Advertisment

Impact of Injuries on Edinburgh's Strategy

These injuries could have a significant effect on Edinburgh's strategy in their upcoming match against Scarlets. The absence of Bennett is definite, but the conditions of Goosen and Graham are still under evaluation. Harry Paterson, who was brought in early during the Gloucester match following Goosen's injury, may play a crucial role. Although Paterson can play as either a full-back or winger, he is expected to take the wing position due to Emiliano Boffelli's continued role as full-back.

Edinburgh's Cup Ambitions Hang in the Balance

Advertisment

Despite the injuries and uncertainties, Edinburgh is on the brink of securing a spot in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup. A bonus-point victory against Scarlets would seal their place. However, Scarlets, languishing at the bottom of the pool, have no prospects of advancing to the knockout stages. This gives Edinburgh a clear advantage, but the team's injury situation might cast a shadow over their chances.

Looking Beyond the Scarlets' Game

Beyond the immediate Challenge Cup decider, Edinburgh's injury woes could have long-term implications. The team is preparing for the Six Nations with forwards Jack Dempsey and Rory Darge still out, while Jonny Gray is close to returning. The departure of Cameron Henderson leaves the team with limited options. Various replacements, including Tom Roebuck, Aaron Reid, and Fin Smith, are under consideration, but the team's aging players and lack of depth in certain positions may impact their performance in the tournament.